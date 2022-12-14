Brooklyn professor openly calls for ‘aufhebung’ of the family

Despite its proven track record of oppression, misery, and death, communism won’t just die — and we largely have American leftists to thank for that. Their philosophies are so depraved, and so antithetical to truth and morality, modern leftism provides the perfect asylum for Marx’s ideas to proliferate.

The most brutal figures in the last century were its adherents, but apparently that’s not a red flag to people like Sophie Lewis, a professor at the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research. According to her staff biography, Lewis is the author of Full Surrogacy Now: Feminism Against Family and Abolish the Family: A Manifesto for Care and Liberation. She “teaches courses on feminist, trans and queer politics and philosophy, including family abolitionism” and for her doctoral program, “sought to reframe the political economy of contract pregnancy for the purposes of antiwork [sic] polymaternalist utopianism” — a communist who doesn’t want to work, imagine that — and lastly, Lewis “helped foster communities of Marxist-feminist cultural criticism.”

She is a scholar of crackpot academia; and frankly, a cheap ‘Made in China’ knockoff. Marx and Engels already called for “abolition of the family” and they already called their book a “manifesto” — these people are seldom original.

Although, what Marx imagined and described, is taken to the next level with contemporary American leftists. In the original Manifesto we find:

The Communists have not invented the intervention of society in education; they do but seek to alter the character of that intervention, and to rescue education from the influence of the ruling class.

Now, of course, Marx wasn’t calling for the sexual mutilation of children as part of this communist deliverance, because even he wasn’t that sick or stupid — but apparently Lewis is. According to Georgia Lucas at Campus Reform:

Lewis finds it terrifying that the left is afraid to ‘say children are people with bodily autonomy and sexualities and have the right to be part of the world and to determine perhaps not just their healthcare needs but also maybe who they live with and how they live.’ She [Lewis] feels her work ‘is especially important right now with the assault on transgender children.’

She’s like Kinsey and Marx wrapped into one, an absolute nightmare, especially as she’s not relegated to an ideological leper’s colony of sorts — she’s a professor at an institute for higher education! Her ideas are mainstream on the left, where the Democrats are!

When Marx detailed the communist call for the abolition of the family, he noted that, “Even the most radical flare up at this infamous proposal of the Communists.” He rightly notes that dissolving the sacred bonds of parents and children is a radical idea, a radical idea now progressing not through American conservatives, but American leftists.

