Joe Biden explodes into rage over talk about his advanced age and mental decline

Joe Biden isn't too sensitive about the wreckage and ruin he's wrought on the U.S. through his open borders, Afghanistan pullout, or inflationary government spending, but bring up the topic of his advanced age and his re-election prospects, and he becomes a different creature:

According to the New York Post:

The oldest-ever commander-in-chief, who turned 80 last month, has “vented to allies” about how much the topic is discussed in the media as he sizes up a bid for a second term in 2024, Politico reported Tuesday. “You think I don’t know how f—ing old I am?” an exasperated Biden — who reportedly has a penchant for profanity — ranted to one of his acquaintances earlier this year, according to the outlet. Biden, who has said he expects to run for another four years in office but has pushed a final decision back until early next year, would be 86 years old when he leaves office if he completes a full second term.

Maybe there's a reason for that, except that Biden doesn't seem to have any awareness of what that might be. He gets lost. He forgets which country he's in. He garbles words. He reads teleprompters verbatim. He's led around by Jill, or random little kids on stages. He forgets names. He stumbles on steps. He falls off his bike. He forgets where he is. He flies into bizarre rages.

The list goes on and on, all of it evidence of his mental decline.

The rage itself at the public noticing all of these signs of senility, is itself a sign of Biden's mental decline, and the public knows it's unlikely to get better.

Yet Joe Biden continues to rage on, even as tells the media to pretend it's not happening, and he gaslights the public to take a look at how sharp he is. Remember this interview with MSNBC?

According to the Post:

That same month, Biden himself acknowledged during an interview with MSNBC that his age is a“legitimate” issue. “I think it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine,” Biden said in an interview with MSNBC. “And I think the best way to make the judgment is to watch me. Am I slowing up? Do I have the same pace?”

Yes, Joe, the public is watching you -- and watching, and watching, and watching, as this is a slow-motion train wreck.

Biden's plea to the press to quit bringing up his age is a tall order, given the number of polls showing that the public is concerned about his failing mental acuity.

A separate Post article that ran today points out that just 30% of the voters think that Biden should run for re-election again, given his declining mental faculties.

Nearly 60% of voters say that President Biden should not run for reelection in 2024, with most citing his age as the reason for their views, according to a new survey. The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll, done for Newsweek and released on Tuesday, found that 58% of voters do not want the 80-year-old commander-in-chief to seek a second term. Only 30% of eligible voters polled said that Biden should run again in 2024, and 42% said the president’s advanced age was the most significant reason for their answer.

That indicates that a large amount of Democrats don't want to see the front of him in the White House for another four years any more than conservative Republicans do.

Biden of course, is of the mind that the public and press should ignore that. That may be because he's convinced he doesn't have to campaign anymore because Democrats have sufficiently cheated and rigged the process for him to win again, as happened in 2020. So, in his mind, why shouldn't it be given to him on a platter even as he can't tell what day it is, the name of his nursemaid, or where he's at? Were he required to campaign as has been done in the past, he might conceivably have a more realistic view.

Well, he doesn't, so now it's all rage and babble as he denies reality and large numbers of voters ask why this guy should be let in there a second time at the White House.

Expect to see more of that rage go public as Joe loses ever more of his faculties and the senility bites harder.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0