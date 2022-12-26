Bankman-Fried: The worst-case scenario

The widespread observation that “Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t kill himself” demonstrates the level of cynicism about the fate of well-connected insiders when faced with the opportunity to spill their guts and incriminate the most powerful people in return for a lenient sentence. The example of Jeffrey Epstein’s death hangs like a cloud over Bankman-Fried. Certainly, his death in federal custody would be the worst-case scenario for him.

But what about the rest of us, especially regarding the integrity of the judicial system? We have an enormous stake in the integrity of America’s judicial system, a stake which is increasingly under challenge due to the politicization of the Justice Department and FBI. We desperately need the system to right itself, to proceed with honor in exposing the crimes of Bankman-Fried and those who enabled his crimes.

Martin Armstrong has written a blog post on his site Armstrong Economics predicting with a high degree of certainty an outcome for the case that would be worse for all but SBF and his family.

Armstrong writes with certain degree of authority having been convicted of felonies resembling those of Bankman-Fried after a plea deal that followed several days spent in solitary confinement. He notes that SBF’s accomplices Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have already reached plea deals in a post dated 12/22, before Bankman-Fried was released on bail to his parents’ custody:

With their pleas in hand, in addition to all the press against Bankman-Fried, there is no way he could ever win a trial. His lawyers will be urging him to take a deal. That will be the end result with no trial and no shot of the truth EVER surfacing. All the money laundering from Democrats funding Zelensky, who then in turn handed cash to FTX who then was the 2nd largest donor to the Democrats for the Midterms, will remain hidden from ever gracing the history books without someone doing a FOIA 25 years from now. One of the few New York Judges who exposed the corruption in the prosecution, Jed S. Rakoff, wrote: Why Innocent People Plead Guilty. They will threaten someone with 25 years in prison. Plead guilty and say what we need you to say, and you will get 5 years or less. So, any hope that putting Bankman-Fried on trial is a fool’s dream. The whole money laundering scheme with Zelensky funneling cash back to the Democrats will never see the light of a jury. The ONLY question will be is he too found dead from suicide? This is the same jail where Epstein supposedly committed suicide. This is the same place they tried to kill me, but I survived after being in a coma for several days. High-profile cases NEVER see the light of day – EVER!

I hope he is wrong, but I fear that he is correct. If Ellison and Wang receive lenient or no punishment and Bankman-Fried also gets a merciful deal, the case will undeniably indicate that our system of justice is a joke. When that perception is embraced by all levels of society, we regress to a state of nature where the powerful prey on the weak with no restraints.

Photo credit: Cointelegraph, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported