A gruesome murder reveals how the media push the transgender agenda

The story is tragic: A mentally-ill man allegedly murdered his father, tried to murder his sister, and then made up a home invasion story that very quickly unraveled. The problem in America is that the media is not reporting the story honestly. Instead, we’re told that a “woman” murdered “her” father and sister, after which “she” made up a home invasion story. Sometimes, those “she” and “her” pronouns are reported as “they” and “them.” This is how the fiction that is transgenderism is almost subliminally spoon-fed into American minds. It’s dishonest and dangerous because this fiction obscures the moral and mental health problems that plague so many of those claiming so-called “transgenderism.”

Here are the core facts:

A 911 call led police to the Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, home of Carlo Secondino. They discovered that Carlo had been stabbed to death; his daughter, Liana, had also been stabbed and was in critical condition; and his son, Nikki, had been stabbed but was generally fine. Nikki reported that the family had been the victim of a home invasion. Within a short time, though, the police arrested Nikki, alleging that he had murdered his father, tried to murder his sister, and lied to the police.

What gave the story a twist is that Nikki claims to be a woman. Most headlines reporting the story identify Nikki as a “trans woman,” which is a meaningless concept. “Transvestite” would be more accurate, given that Nikki is now, and will always be, a man.

Image: Nikki Secondino, accused murderer. Cropped Facebook screen grab found at the Daily Mail.

What really gets my goat, though, is that all the reporting, including at the relatively conservative New York Post and the very conservative Post Millennial, refers to Nikki as “she/her” or “they/them.” Those more subtle allusions to Nikki’s sex are what really drill into people’s psyches, convincing them that Nikki, rather than being a mentally disturbed man, is actually a woman or some sort of fictional “non-binary” creature.

New York Post (emphasis mine):

The 22-year-old trans daughter charged with killing her father inside the family’s Brooklyn apartment grinned for the cameras Thursday night as she was led out of an NYPD stationhouse.

Daily Mail (emphasis mine):

Nikki Secondino, a 22-year-old transgender individual, has been charged with the murder of their father, Carlo Secondino, 61, who was killed in a stabbing at the family home in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Secondino has also been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the attack, which left their 19-year-old sister in critical condition at Maimonides Hospital.

Newsweek (emphasis mine):

A New York transgender woman has been arrested by police and is accused of killing her father and critically injuring her sister, according to reports. Nikki Secondino, 22, was arrested on Thursday night in connection with the attack that saw her father, Carlo Secondino, stabbed to death and her sister, Liana Secondino, taken to hospital in a critical condition.

News12 Brooklyn (emphasis mine):

A Brooklyn woman is facing murder charges in the death of her own father who police say was stabbed multiple times Thursday morning. Police originally believed the stabbing started as a home invasion robbery, but now 22-year-old Nikki Secondino is charged with her father's murder as well as attempted murder for allegedly stabbing her 19-year-old sister too.

Post Millennial (emphasis mine):

A transgender individual has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing their father at the family home in Brooklyn.



Nikki Secondino, 22, has also been charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon after the attack on their father Carlo Secondino, 61, which also left their 19-year-old sister Liana in critical condition with stab wounds throughout her body.

Every one of those highlighted words is a lie. Nikki Secondino is presumed innocent, but there should be no presumption about his sex or pronouns: He is a man, and he is not a plural person. His pronouns are “he/him” and his sexual identity is “man” or “son.”

There are an awful lot of stories about so-called transgender women committing or being alleged to have committed crimes: murder, rape, exhibitionism, etc. The most recent is the Maine man who murdered both his parents and is now being transferred to a women’s prison. It’s almost as if letting mentally ill people live out their fantasies, rather than helping them improve their mental health, makes them worse.

I keep thinking of the Roman emperors and many highly inbred European rulers who had serious mental illnesses but, because of their station, no limits on their behavior. Many of them, from Nero to Elizabeth Bathory to Emperor Paul I of Russia, like the mentally ill today, made murder their game.