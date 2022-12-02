It’s safe to say that many of those who think of themselves as communists would not don the communist hat if they were to actually read the manual of Marx and Engels. After all, don’t they too often own property, and in particular, real estate? Don’t they too enjoy the comfort of food? Aren’t many of them parents who would argue that they in fact have their child’s best interest at heart, not the government? I’d say so, on all points.

On a personal note, I know these clowns don’t read the book, because I ask every time I meet one; I have yet to find a “communist” who has actually read the Manifesto. (There’s really no excuse given the fact it’s basically a pamphlet, and contains an ideology responsible for the deaths of more than 100 million people, so what could they possibly have going on that’s more important than getting to the bottom of it, especially if they’re actively advocating and voting for communist policies that pave the way for more of the most horrendous tyranny known to man; but what do I know?) In fact, several years back I found myself engaged in conversation with a “communist” who — shocker — hadn’t read the book, and I received the parroted cliché response of a college-educated Marxist: “it’s just never been done right.” (Fast forward, the “communist” purchased her first home, thanks to her doctor daddy’s “capital” — his “private gain” bourgeois money. What happened to the Marxian cry against generational wealth?)

If they did by chance read it, they would find six distinct words that sum up the entire movement of “green” tyranny — for context, I’ve included the passage:

The proletariat will use its political supremacy to wrest, by degree, all capital from the bourgeoisie… Of course, in the beginning, this cannot be effected except by means of despotic inroads [emphasis added] on the rights of property….

A realized green revolution would force a majority of the world’s people to return to the hardships and discomfort that accompanied the Dark Ages. We’re already seeing glimpses in the preliminary fallout: rationed and unaffordable electricity, leaving Europeans unable to heat and cool their homes; starving Sri Lankans; and perhaps most notably, the new report that the Netherlands are set to “forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with [an] EU mandate.” Per another piece from earlier today:

So did World Economic Forum arch-villain Klaus Schwab mean ‘peace of the grave’ in his masterplan for a global ‘reset’ when he declared: ‘You will own nothing and be happy’? Sure looks like it… the great resetters like Schwab and all his greenie allies might just have creating a global famine in their mind as their actual goal.

Let’s recap: We’re headed towards a food shortage which would lead to starvation for millions; we’ve got governments taking, by force, private property; and we’ve got the unaffected fat cats. Sounds like every other communist regime throughout history — but this time it’s on a global scale, through the bait-and-switch “climate change” scheme.

