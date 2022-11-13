Tiffany Trump's beautiful wedding -- and the left's ugly response

Most of us don't know much about Tiffany Trump, President Trump's only daughter by actress Marla Maples. She's not a political animal, and she's stayed out of politics generally. Much of what we do hear of her makes us feel pity, given that people cannot separate her from her father. But as when we do see her, as we did when she spoke with that gorgeous deep voice at the GOP convention in 2020, the reaction is 'wow.'

Here are a few tweets of her wedding pictures, which happened at Trump's castle at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Saturday:

The beautiful Tiffany trump on her wedding day 🧡🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/QDjUAPvyPZ — 🇺🇸Natalie🇺🇸 (@badd_blondie) November 12, 2022

Tiffany Trump is married at Mar-A-Lago

Congratulations to the lovely bride and her proud Father! pic.twitter.com/xXbgHis6IZ — Giordano Bruno (@GioBruno1600) November 13, 2022

Daughter of Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump 29 married Michael Boulos 25 on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Tiff & her beau began dating in 2018 after meeting at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos, Greece. May you find happiness together. pic.twitter.com/TAvEkiOUaK — Freddie Saxon (@WordsmithSaxon) November 13, 2022

She's just so ... beautiful. Her traditional wedding gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab is a stunner, demure, utterly feminine, beautifying.

Is it not the most beautiful wedding gown of any prominent person ever seen? I don't think I've ever seen a more beautiful one.

It's such a far cry from the sleazy nightclub lounge singer gowns seen on a lot of celebs and their imitators in recent years. It's nothing like the strapless Barbie gowns seen on countless brides that render the look utterly generic. It isn't some calculated beauty queen number. Nor is it the corporate "power gown" look seen as it was on the likes of Meghan Markle, anxious to show us all how prestigious she was.

It was just beautiful. It was unique, its own classic fashion, and Tiffany was a beautiful bride in those pictures. One can only hope that she's as beautiful on the inside as out and her marriage to Michael Boulos, who is the son of a wealthy Lebanese Christian businessman, is a long-lasting and happy one. The wedding would have benefited from a church ceremony, but we don't actually know that they didn't have one off camera. What we saw was simply a new vision of 'beautiful bride' at a beautiful family wedding.

It was a nice diversion for the public from the ongoing political turmoil, but don't look to the left to take a break from its usual ugliness.

I saw tweets on Twitter with disgusting comments like these:

Too bad Tiffany and Barron have to be associated with the other tRumps. #tRumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/08J0Dd2FP6 — tRUMP Virus! 🐀 (@BidenVaccine) November 13, 2022

I know we're are all having a laugh over Tiffany Trump's wedding, but those crazy kids are in love; I could tell when they staged engagement pic at the White House. I mean name me one couple that met at Lindsey Lohan's night club in Greece that hasn't gone the distance. — NoelCaslerComedy🌙 (@caslernoel) November 12, 2022

Tiffany Trump's wedding tonight has all the hallmarks of a season finale. — NoelCaslerComedy🌙 (@caslernoel) November 12, 2022

Who else would love to see Trump get arrested during Tiffany's wedding tonight? — Mayo 🌻 (@MayoIsSpicyy) November 12, 2022

Today is Tiffany Trump’s wedding and her father ordered the best catering that his money can buy! pic.twitter.com/spHSNS85gG — Gabe Sanchez  (@iamgabesanchez) November 12, 2022

dems just won the senate in the middle of tiffany trump’s wedding it literally could not have gone better than this — regretfully, alise (@AliseNavidad) November 13, 2022

Today is Tiffany Trump’s wedding day. Every time Donald says ‘FAKE NEWS’ or ‘the election was stolen’ during his father of the bride speech, everyone has to drink. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) November 12, 2022

I just looked at my invitation to Tiffany Trump's wedding and it doesn't specify the time.



Does anyone know? I don't want to be late. pic.twitter.com/ejzgSZPKJV — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 12, 2022

I can’t imagine the embarrassment that Tiffany Trump will undergo at her wedding when her father’s speech goes off the rails and the crowd erupts in chants of “Lock Her Up” and/or “White Power.” — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) November 12, 2022

These people are gross.

There's not a thing they won't politicize, uglify, or spew cynicism about. One can only hope that any of the Trumps don't see this sort of thing. I suppose it's naive to think it doesn't happen a lot in the political world. But it was a beautiful wedding, with a beautiful bride, and all they could produce from it were the deposits of their ugly little minds. Well, lucky us, now we know what's in them.

Image: Twitter screen shot