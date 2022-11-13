Post-election landscape in Uvalde paints a picture of common sense

Emerging details from Uvalde are generally disturbing, heartbreaking, and angering all at once. First it was Matthew McConaughey’s vapid self-promotion using the massacre as clickbait, and now the very recent revelation that responding officers, equipped with body armor, whined about the possibility they might get “clapped” with one even saying, “I also don’t like standing right by the windows where we can get shot, bro.”

But in the midst of truly indescribable sadness, there is a rising phoenix. The people of Uvalde rebelled against the political class that births and fosters environments which only lead to tragedy and death, and overwhelmingly voted for Republicanism this past Tuesday. According to a report from Just the News, Uvalde constituents produced large margins for Republicans from the top-down:

According to official results, 60.18% of Uvalde County residents voted for Abbott compared to 32.18 who voted for O’Rourke. They also voted for Republicans primarily across the board, also with similar margins of roughly 60% to 40%. They reelected Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick by 59.41%, Attorney General Ken Paxtom by 59.2%, Comptroller Glenn Hegar by 60.17%, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller by 60.24%, and Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian by 59.46%.

For context, last year’s census found that 72.5% of the county are Hispanic, a demographic which has historically voted with the Democrat party. (Establishment media is now recognizing the utter failure of the left to serve even their most loyal voters.)

Yet, what I find most telling is this:

They also overwhelmingly voted for Republican state Senate candidate Robert Garza, by a vote of 58.9%, 17 points more than incumbent Democrat Roland Gutierrez – even after Gutierrez introduced legislation for the state to give Robb Elementary victims’ family members $300 million in damages.

I find this highly encouraging for two reasons:

The first being that it appears as though the Machiavellian maneuver to abuse and exploit the American people in order to buy Democrat votes is no longer working, and that’s an advantage the left continuously uses against us and our best interests. The two most prominent and recent examples that come to mind are the student loan transfer scheme which seemingly bought a large portion of the Gen Z voters that “carried” the midterms, as well as the draining of our strategic oil reserves to keep pump prices affordable enough without widespread outrage.

Secondly, the people of Uvalde did the best thing they could do for themselves and their heritage — they involved themselves in the civic process and elected representatives that espouse principles of self-protection and personal responsibility. There are officers of the law that actually uphold their oaths to defend the Constitution and the people, but given the fact that some cops will actually stand down as school children take bullets, it’s a zero-sum game, and we do not have the luxury to assume the responding officers will fulfill their duty.

What was meant for evil can be used for good, and the Uvalde citizenry is a beacon of hope to an America drowning under leftist ploys and tyranny.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.