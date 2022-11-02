Joe Biden is decomposing right before our eyes

Currently, Democrat hopes of retaining the House and gaining in the Senate are circling the drain. Therefore, party leaders have apparently decided that trotting Biden out now for campaign appearances can’t cause any more harm and might even help some candidates. That’s probably a miscalculation. The last couple of days has revealed that Biden’s brain is decomposing even as his body lives on. On the mic, in real-time, he’s telling lies, fictionalizing his own life, and spewing unintelligible nonsense. Meanwhile, his White House put out an economic tweet so vile that, thanks to Elon Musk’s new Twitter policies, the White House was quickly forced to pull it.

I quickly realized when traversing the internet today that there was no single Biden gaffe, lie, or rambling that deserved its own post. Instead, it’s the collective weight of all those moments that deserves attention. Biden is no longer capable of performing in public. Here’s a collection of evidence for a 25th Amendment moment:

1. Biden forgets that Debbie Wasserman Shultz has always been in the House, not the Senate: “I don’t have a greater friend in the United States Senate.”

Biden to *Representative* Debbie Wasserman Schultz:



"I don't have a greater friend in the United States Senate." pic.twitter.com/1B6Rg1tVSi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2022

2. Biden admits that inflation (which he caused) is disastrous,

BIDEN: "That's what I call inflation. The end of the month. What you have left. You have no money. That's inflation. What's, what do you, the things you need. Are they going up? They are. They are." pic.twitter.com/XBIEG8l7YO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 1, 2022

3. Biden screams the lie that his policies have reduced the deficit. Even CCN admits they haven’t.

Biden screams “THAT’S A FACT” that his policies have reduced the deficit.



This is a debunked lie. Even CNN and the Washington Post say his policies have increased deficit projections. pic.twitter.com/jGweriuTSd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2022

4. Biden confuses the Iraq and Ukraine wars and insists (again) that Beau, who died on American soil, died in Iraq.

Biden: "They talk about inflation .. inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq... excuse me, the war in Ukraine. I'm thinking about Iraq because that's where my son died." pic.twitter.com/Ls0NbGBReK — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 1, 2022

5. Biden claims to have gone to Delaware State University, a historically Black college when he went to the University of Delaware.

While campaigning for @CharlieCrist in Miami-Dade County, @JoeBiden claims that he went to college at a HBCU (Historically Black institution) Delaware State University.



He didn't... He went to the University of Delaware. pic.twitter.com/m8HYBIvCsr — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 2, 2022

6. Biden becomes incoherent trying to discuss timelines in the 21st (or was it the 20th?) century.

BIDEN: “In the 20th cent—21st century, going into the 20s, from the 20th century going into the second quarter of the 21st century…going into 20, 30, 40, 50?” pic.twitter.com/eSFvR4wHXy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 2, 2022

7. Biden is incapable of repeating the word “infrastructure,” bogging down in a mindless murmur.

BIDEN, screaming: "FOR FOUR YEARS he promised infra—(unintelligible). It became a laugh line!"



Huh? pic.twitter.com/pE5A4LYLmP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022

Lies, delusions, incoherence…it’s all there. Thankfully for Biden, though, the New York Times has got his back, claiming that he’s just guilty of the occasional “verbal fumble.”

When Biden say objectively untrue things, it’s not a lie, it’s a “verbal fumble” pic.twitter.com/UREPk34G1e — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 2, 2022

Keep in mind that this is the outlet that speculated that Trump should be ousted under the 25th amendment because he walked carefully down a slippery ramp or held a glass of water in both hands.

Meanwhile, the White House seems to have caught Biden’s habit of making it up (or outright lying about it) as he goes along—although this tweet might just have been the product of a completely uninformed intern. Thus, the White House tweeted out a boast about the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for social security: “Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden’s leadership.”

The problem, as others on Twitter immediately figured out—and Twitter, under Musk’s management, reinforced—the COLA increase isn’t because of Biden’s leadership. Instead, it’s a product of the Nixon administration, which signed a law meant to help offset the effects of massive inflation on people dependent on those payments. Once the size of this gaffe become clear—essentially the administration claimed that Biden caused huge inflation—the tweet vanished. But you can still see it:

In the Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde imagined an utterly foul human being who nevertheless managed to look young, wholesome, and handsome. The secret was the portrait of Dorian Gray that was hidden away in an attic, and that showed every sign of evil, age, and debauchery. I always wonder if there’s an attic somewhere in Delaware that holds a portrait of a young and only moderately stupid and evil Joe Biden. I say that because the rotting, broken-down, corrupt-to-the-core Biden is right there on our screens—and ostensibly leading our nation. Oy, vey!

Image by Andrea Widburg using Joe Biden (YouTube screen grab) and crackle by andreyutzu