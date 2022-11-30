Elon Musk confirms what we already knew about Twitter

Ever since Musk made noises about taking over Twitter and allowing it to be a forum for all legal speech, the left has been in a blind panic. Today, Musk confirmed what we all suspected about that panic: It’s not just because the left will face challenges to its worst ideas, but it’s also because Musk will be releasing information proving that Twitter deliberately used its vast power over American communication to affect election outcomes. Yes, for us, that’s a “Duh,” because it was obvious, but it's validating to see our suspicions proven true.

Nobody with a smidgen of awareness could miss the fact that, for years, Twitter has systematically silenced anyone advancing conservative ideas. This approach escalated wildly with COVID when people tried to make the (very good) case that things such as Vitamin D, Zinc, Hydroxychloroquine, and Ivermectin would help contain COVID, making lockdowns, masks, and vaccines unnecessary. Say anything about that, and you were gone.

The big question, of course, was whether Twitter’s censorship was deliberately intended to alter election outcomes. For example, when Hunter’s laptop emerged, showing his sleazy, illegal, and corrupt conduct, and possibly implicating Joe Biden in these scandals, Twitter promptly shut down any laptop references. According to Twitter, this was to prevent alleged misinformation from an unvetted laptop that could be the work of Russian spies.

Image: Elon Musk. YouTube screen grab.

Twitter’s biased became even more aggressive after January 6, when it banned a sitting president from its platform. It claimed this was punishment for Trump having provoked events on January 6. However, by shutting down Trump’s account, Twitter was also able to hide Trump’s last tweets, urging people to behave respectfully and safely. Most did so, behaving more peacefully than one sees leftist rallies. Let’s hope Republicans can reveal those provocateurs in the crowd—a group that may have included people working directly with the FBI—who stirred things up. (See here and here for videos supporting those contentions.)

But through it all, Twitter claimed that it was not acting in a biased way. The problem, it said, wasn’t bias. It was that conservatives, from Trump on down, were violating rules protecting Americans from violence and lies. That didn’t convince conservatives who were paying attention, but it was a good way to control the media and ensure that people who are not very political did not become enraged at being manipulated.

Then, Elon Musk threw a match onto gasoline when he indicated that he was going to reveal what Twitter employees were saying behind the scenes regarding those of its actions that consistently sanctioned conservatives.

The people have spoken … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

A strong indication that revelations will be bad for Democrats and other leftists is that Twitter’s ex-safety chief, the one who pulled the plug on the Hunter Biden laptop story, just admitted that he shouldn’t have done so:

The former Twitter executive and safety chief who played a key role in censoring The Post’s October 2020 exposé on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop has admitted it was a mistake — more than two years later. Yoel Roth, who was Twitter’s head of trust and safety until he quit earlier this month in the wake of Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover, confessed Tuesday that the company erred in restricting people from sharing the scoop.

An error? That’s called trying to get ahead of a story.

In fact, according to a tweet that Elon Musk posted today, there was no error. Twitter’s decision-making was done with an eye to affecting election outcomes. Musk’s tweet came about because, when Reuters posted an article in which that same Yoel Roth claims that he kept Twitter safe, a blogger named Eva Fox directly challenged Roth’s claims:

Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust. The past team of "trust and safety” is a disgrace, so it doesn’t have any right to judge what is being done now. They had a chance, but they sold their souls to a corporation. — Ξva Fox 🦊Claudius Nero’s Legion 🐺 (@EvaFoxU) November 30, 2022

Musk was obviously keeping an eye on this thread, for he responded to Eva Fox’s post by confirming that “Twitter…has interfered in elections”:

Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections.



Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Social media companies are the new public square and have been for a long time. They are where Americans go to express their free speech rights. And just as is the case with other places of public accommodation (hotels, restaurants, schools), tech companies should be barred by law from denying access to people who are behaving legally.

Musk may prove to be America’s savior—which also explains the not-so-subtle threats the Biden administration keeps aiming at him. The last thing the left wants is an honest marketplace of ideas, given that leftist ideas cannot survive scrutiny or challenges.