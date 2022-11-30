The fashion world is discovering ‘suicide chic’

Around 20 or more years ago, when Holland first introduced legal euthanasia, I heard a Dutch man on NPR insisting that only countries with socialized medicine could be trusted with legal euthanasia. His theory was that, in places such as America, where people paid directly for medical care, family members would inevitably sacrifice each other to save money. He had it backward, of course. The government does not love you; your family does. We’re seeing that in Canada, which is continuously expanding its “assisted suicide” policies to encompass more people. It’s no surprise, therefore, to see a leftist company hop on this bandwagon with an ad campaign promoting suicide.

Death is always the endpoint of socialized medicine. As long as there’s a large working population to pay into it, it seems to be a good thing, one that gives “free” (i.e., prepaid) medical care to everyone. However, as the working population ages and is not replaced by native-born children (because countries with socialized medicine always have declining birthrates), the system starts to fall apart. Importing third-world people doesn’t change that, because they’re immediately put on the system without having made contributions. Add in inflation, and you’ve got socialized medicine systems that are on the financial ropes.

So, what’s a socialized system that’s slowly going bankrupt supposed to do? Well, as this heartbreaking Twitter thread shows, one of the things you can do is ration medical care to even the sickest and most helpless among us.

You can also encourage sick people to kill themselves to free up the system. It starts with the terminally ill who are near death anyway but, if you’re in Canada, the system gradually expands to encourage suicide on the part of depressed or mentally ill people, including military vets with PTSD, homeless people and, eventually, you expand it to children. Canada is on a roll, and it appears that, in the last few years, as many as 20,000 people may have used medical assistance to take their own lives in Canada (although the data are deliberately made hard to find).

Image: An IV going in by freepik.

Now that government suicide is a “thing” on the left, it was inevitable that the fashion world, always looking for the next trend, would hop on board. (After all, the fashion world’s trendiness has already seen the push for pedophilia, a la Balenciaga.)

La Maison Simons (usually known just as Simons), a long-standing fashion and home décor retailer in Canada, saw its opportunity to strike a blow for a chic, fashionable, and politically-correct death:

Canadian retailer Simons promotes assisted suicide in new ad campaign: pic.twitter.com/WUJbJ5kflr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 27, 2022

Back in the 1970s, the movie M*A*S*H introduced the song “Suicide is painless.” But if you knew Richard Hooker’s book or the movie, you knew that the whole point was that it’s wrong to commit suicide. I can’t help wondering, though, whether the earworm of that song lingered in the Western consciousness, leading us to a point at which our governments assure us that killing ourselves is the optimal way to go.