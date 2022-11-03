Dark Brandon is back

Aside from any statistical anomalies and historical irregularities, Tuesday’s upcoming elections are shaping up to serve the Democrats with massive defeat; and it’s becoming increasingly clear that Biden has the worst handlers and advisors, possibly ever.

Last night, Biden addressed the nation during primetime, and with less than a week to go, what was his strategy? Ignore the ‘kitchen table’ issues on nearly every American voter’s mind, and instead, cement the reputation of Democrats as hypocritical, divisive, and out-of-touch elitists.

Biden’s latest diatribe echoed his blood-red Independence Hall address from early September, reaffirming that Republicans and President Trump are guilty of the most unspeakable political violence, like, you know, the ‘mostly peaceful protests’ of January 6th, and the recent incident which involved Paul Pelosi. (Now, apparently the near-nude intruder lived in a broken-down bus adorned with gay pride and BLM flags, and a police dispatcher detailed that Mr. Pelosi referred to the assailant as a “friend” — it’s possible there might be more to the story.)

Oddly though, at almost the exact same moment Biden asserted political violence was on the rise because of “MAGA” types, yet another Republican was assaulted by a crazed assailant.

From Breitbart News:

Republican Gen. Don Bolduc was physically attacked by an unknown individual before the Wednesday debate with Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH)....

And, in the wake of the assault, Bolduc’s spokesperson called for civility, saying, “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country[.]”

So was the attack on Bolduc a one-off? Not quite….

In July of this year, a deranged man attempted to stab Republican Lee Zeldin with a knife at a campaign event. The incident was downplayed by establishment media as a potential figment of Zeldin’s imagination, and the man was promptly released from police custody. In 2018, a Tucson man was mercilessly beaten for wearing a Trump hat, all while the attacker screamed “Nazi” and “Hitler” at the victim. At the time, the assailant was a staffer of Democrat congressman Raúl Grijalva. In 2017, a leftwing ideologue shot Republican Steve Scalise during practice for an upcoming baseball game. This summer, a California man sought to assassinate sitting Supreme Court justices in response to the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Shortly after Biden’s Leni Riefenstahl moment which declared the threat of “MAGA extremism”, a man admitted to having murdered a teenage boy for being Republican. Scott Lennox of Illinois recently admitted to leaving a horrifying voicemail on Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s phone — threats included Lennox saying he was going to “skin” Bailey “alive” before he detailed that he would then “feed him [Bailey] to his f****ng family.” A little over a week ago, a young man out canvassing for Marco Rubio was “brutally” assaulted for his political affiliations. See below:

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida



He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery pic.twitter.com/36QpbySg58 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 24, 2022

Biden failed to address inflation, nor the amount of debt with which our politicians are saddling us; he chose not to acknowledge the growing lawlessness under Democrat rule, both at the state level and the Department of Justice; and he failed to condemn the transition of public school agendas from education to sexual deviancy. Rather, he focused on political violence, a tactic which goes hand in hand with totalitarian rule, and completely avoided the undeniable fact that this political terrorism emanates from his end of the political spectrum. In doing so, he galvanized his character as a callous, contemptible, and desperate executor.

Tucker Carlson said it best: “The guy who showered with his daughter is telling you you’re a bad person.”

Image: Twitter video screen grab.