'Blaxploitation' continues to rear its ugly, demonic head…and now, from the pulpits

'Blaxploitation' is a term commonly used to confirm instances of the exploitation of black people. It used to be confined to movies that degraded and exploited blacks and “black life,” but since there are so many instances where blacks are purposely preyed upon, this term can now be overlayed onto many domains.

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was an excellent example of someone who was “masterful” at Blaxploitation. As founder of the leading abortion outfit in the U.S., Sanger was indeed a racist eugenicist who hated blacks but cloaked her disdain through Blaxploitation. Sanger initiated a project she deemed “The Negro Project” to promote the “extermination” of black life (through abortions and sterilizations).

This scheme exploited black clergy by paying them $100 for sermons extolling the “virtues” of abortion as they preached over the pulpit. (Ugh! Imagine that!)

In an Oct. 19, 1939 letter to her ally, Clarence Gamble, she wrote:

"[We propose to] hire three or four colored ministers, preferably with social-service backgrounds, and with engaging personalities. The most successful educational approach to the Negro is through a religious appeal. And we do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population, and the minister is the man who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members."

Regrettably, her demonic scheme worked. Clergy preached to extol Sanger’s demonic schemes and received their $100. Because of the clergy’s grotesque dereliction, blacks have been aborted at grossly disproportionate rates (compared to all other ethnicities) and continue to be manipulated and deceived. Black clergy holding to Sanger’s insidious scheme are principally to blame, and her demonic dreams of exterminating blacks continue unabated.

With the acceleration of voting season and polls indicating a less than favorable outcome for Democrats/Leftists/Progressives/Marxists, an urgency to maximize Blaxploitation is once again in full swing!

Predictably every two years, the Party/candidates with grotesque intentions to manipulate (therefore abuse and malign) black voters do all they can to agitate the emotion of rage. It’s a known fact: Voters wholly driven by emotion (in this case, racial agitation) cannot be thoughtful and logical or exercise prudence. That said, the current Blaxploitation scheme encourages racial animus and rage, so the widespread economic carnage we’ve endured (inflation, recession, and food/gas shortages) due to bad policies are ignored, while shielding those responsible for bad policies from accountability at the ballot box. This is why Leftist/Progressive/Democrats inflame every situation into plots with some level of nefariously embedded “racism” and “white supremacy” instigated supposedly by conservatives/GOP, whites, and Christians.

Knowing the history of this predictably scripted racist pablum should be enough to prevent ongoing Blaxploitation. Still, alas, many religious leaders are once again serving the interests of the Democrat party by proffering schemes that exploit and malign blacks. This time, no $100 bribe is needed. Just the opportunity to worship and bow at the “altar of the Democrat party” seems to provide enough motivation.

Well-known megachurch pastors like Creflo Dollar (World Changers, GA) and Bishop TD Jakes (Potter’s House, TX) recently introduced glowingly anti-life and anti-religious liberty gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams (GA) and Beto O’Rourke (TX) to their respective congregations. Since both Abrams and O’Rourke are in hotly contested races and need votes for the upcoming election, these pastors boomed out their introductions, thus signaling their heartfelt endorsements. Zealously encouraging candidates holding wholly antithetical views that promote the killing of unborn babies (until the moment of birth), and that limit or suppress religious liberties (e.g., castigating churches that don’t wholly submit to homosexual/Trans/LGBTQIA weddings and associated activities), is never acceptable.

Based on the “fruits” of both Abrams and O’ Rourke, both deserve not glowing endorsements but a resounding rebuke from the churches.

Sincere people of faith must never excuse the nefarious actions and policies of candidates or officeholders or present them as acceptable policy-makers deserving of votes. Since I find both Dollar and Jakes to be profound Biblical thinkers with exceptional intelligence, their recent actions smack of purposeful and willful dereliction in using Blaxploitation on their respective followers.

Sadly, they seem willing to participate in exploitative and manipulative schemes by enthusiastically spotlighting politicians holding antithetical views to their congregations. When the clergy heralds a candidate, that candidate receives an implied authoritative endorsement.

Regrettably, these otherwise great pastors are shifting away from calling upon all to bow exclusively at the Cross, now instead willingly sending partisan messages, effectively bowing at the altar of the Leftist/Progressive/Democrat Party as they embrace these flawed candidates. We should be reminded how Apostle Paul strongly warned Christ followers against connecting themselves with people who claim Christ but maintain lives of unrepentant sin. He states, “I am writing to you that you must not associate with anyone who claims to be a brother or sister but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolater or slanderer, a drunkard or swindler. Do not even eat with such people.” (1 Cor. 5:11 NIV.). Paul's admonition confirms there should be no association (let alone endorsement) with such types (as Abrams and O’Rourke).

Whether it’s lousy movies or the shameful dereliction of well-known pastors, Blaxploitation is never acceptable! It’s unacceptable to manipulate and deceive blacks as they consider how to vote based on sincerely held morals and principles, favoring policies affecting their families and (most importantly) honoring their Faith. It’s time to reject manipulative demonic schemes hatched by Marxists, mastered by Margret Sanger, and now proffered by derelict clergy. It's time to pray over our vote and then vote based on Biblical truths alone.

The days of voting based on die-hard party allegiance are over; now it’s time to vote based strictly on God's allegiance.

Every Black Life Matters reminds us that it is racist and demeaning to concoct schemes to exploit, deceive and manipulate our communities. Stop the manipulators and stop being deceived. Then, we can and will think for ourselves and vote accordingly….

Kevin McGary is an entrepreneur, Silicon Valley IT professional, author, and keynote speaker. In the arena of civic engagement, Kevin serves as Chairman of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of California (fdfca.org), an executive with the Douglass Leadership Institute and co-founder of Every Black Life Matters (EveryBLM.com).

Image: Mike Alewitz, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0