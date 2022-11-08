Institutionalizing political hate

In the 1970s, I attended a private preparatory academy. Even then, the culture of the school was far more conservative, but also equally if not more diverse than it is today -- we had students from nearly every race, religion, and orientation, but the one thing that we didn’t have was a “Director of Equity” or some other top-down authority figure charged with disseminating (and tacitly demanding compliance with) all the current fads and hysteria of the radical Left.

All of us got along just fine on our own, and never even thought about “differences” among us. It isn’t until adults enter the picture -- especially government-sponsored or state-sanctioned adults with an official agenda and self-importance -- that our nation’s young adults are conditioned and psychologically altered from the more natural ways that they instinctively possess concerning group behavior, cooperation, and acceptance. They are literally taught to see differences, but in a way that divides, separates, and alienates one group from another. (You’ll notice in this school website, one announcing “anti-racism” training, that all the seated attendees being lectured to are White).

A recent alumnus mailing from this same secondary school in Connecticut further underscored the explicit and systematic policy of divisiveness that is poisoning our youth. The administration proudly announced (what they market as the “WOW” factor and “Exciting News”) that several members of the school are attending a “Never Now” conference on hate, held in New York City. While such a topic is necessary and vital to confront, take a look at the line-up of speakers at the conference who are deemed “extraordinary experts” on this topic:

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla

Congresswoman Liz Cheney

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Co-Anchor of ABC News' "Nightline" Juju Chang

Could these individuals possibly be inclined to spin a larger problem of “hate” into just such a hate objective, in order to indoctrinate young adults? They all explicitly represent the very hate that they are putatively there to lessen, but are instead prime symbols of division and hysteria, directed at hating dissenters (the “unvaccinated” by Pfizer’s CEO); hating Donald Trump and Republicans (Liz Cheney and the J6 committee); hating conservatives and branding them as “terrorists” (Christopher Wray); and hating alternative media and opinion (Nightline’s JuJu Chang) as “disinformation” that must be suppressed.

But the “Never is Now” conference does much more: it seeks to equate conservatism as anti-Semitism. In my own experience, the Left is no safe harbor against such hate or prejudice. Here are a few themes from the seminar that seek to indict conservatism as bigotry, but worse, as crime:

Securing Democracy: Taking Hate and Extremism to Court

After the Midterms: Elections, Extremism and Disinformation

How QAnon and other Conspiracy Theories Fuel Antisemitism and Hate

It is clear that the radicalized Left is “priming the pump’ to discredit election results that are not in their favor; indeed, to cast an election loss as a form of hate speech, disinformation if other results are even questioned, and that such election questioning is subject to judicial punishment and intimidation.

Even today, the Left has no monopoly on the Jewish vote, or any other vote, and looks increasingly desperate. But worse, willing to create hate and dissension in order to further its aims. It implies that Jews and others who do not comply with the current DNC agenda are themselves anti-Semitic or “self-hating” perhaps, and this conference in New York is working overtime before the November elections to intimidate through shaming and threat, while throwing overboard the millions of Jewish voters who identify broadly with conservative principles and values. Our young adults deserve better, of course, and the schools they are being sponsored by to attend such obvious political and ideological conditioning, also raises a fascinating question concerning their not-for-profit 501(c)(3) status, which can be jeopardized by institutional partisanship.

The Never is Now event is in reality a political campaign event, and the students are being sponsored and encouraged to attend by school administration, including by their official “diversity” director, who appears more a Minister of Party Loyalty. According to agency notice, “The Restriction of Political Campaign Intervention by Section 501(c)(3) Tax-Exempt Organizations,” such schools are “absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.” While the conference is presented as one addressing ethno-religious hate, the real topic is political hate, and with it, the generation of leftist political allegiance by casting opposition in one of the most shameful abuses and inversions of racial, ethnic, and religious interests and freedoms.

Image: Watkinson School