Democracy is in Peril, but not the way the Democrats are claiming

During any election cycle, when a political party has no quantifiable achievements to speak of, they focus on the symbolic and the intangible hoping it will deceive voters.

The plea to save the ‘soul of the nation’ probably has been overused, hence the “democracy at risk” narrative was concocted. It began back in August when Biden branded MAGA philosophy as 'semi-fascism. The toxic rhetoric has reached its crescendo as the campaign for the mid-terms comes to an end, with Biden delivering a vicious speech at Washington, DC's Union Station, briefly cleared of homeless encampments for the occasion.

YouTube screeengrab

The de facto leader of the Democrats, Obama, claimed the following in Pennsylvania:

He first derided the electorate, claiming, "a lot of folks don’t pay a ton of attention to politics the way they do in a presidential year. Maybe they don’t think Congress matters as much”.

He then claimed, “Democracy itself is on the ballot. The stakes are high”

Biden said the following at Bowie State University, a historically Black college outside Washington: "Today we face an inflection point. We know in our bones that our democracy's at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it."

Hillary Clinton appeared on CNN to demonize Republicans with the following:

“They’re going after democracy and even counting votes that they think will help them and not others that won’t. Those are real threats, threats to individuals and our lives every day, and threats to our country.”

The PR Wing of the Democrats dutifully stuck to the message.

The NYT and the WaPo each carried a piece that pushed the Democracy in Danger narrative. The WaPo seemed upset with their bosses, i.e. the Democrats, for not making a convincing case about democracy being in danger. MSNBC claimed that the attack on Paul Pelosi, showed women and democracy remain in danger.

So, let’s ignore Biden’s colossal misgovernance that caused:

Let’s examine Democrats' records on democracy.

How did they react when Donald Trump won in 2016?

A host of Hillary's celebrity pals appeared in a PSA urging members of the Electoral College not to cast their vote for president-elect Trump, despite him winning the required votes.

There was a ‘protest march’ of women wearing 'pussy-hats' and Madonna talking about blowing up the White House.

They began talking about impeachment and the 25th amendment even before Trump was inaugurated.

Trump voters were called ignorant and bigoted.

They claimed Trump colluded with Russians to rig the elections. Their prolonged disinformation campaign caused the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. For under two years the probe hung like a sword over the Trump presidency. It probably slowed down the implementation of Trump’s agenda and perhaps cost the GOP the 2019 mid-terms.

But there were many more hoaxes to follow.

They impeached Donald Trump baselessly twice and investigated his businesses

They attacked him personally.

The Democrats were blatantly trampling over the people’s mandate from 2016 just because they didn’t like the outcome.

Their witch-hunts continue with Biden’s FBI raiding Trump’s personal residence without basis.

The Democrats used the COVID-19 pandemic to infringe upon the right to earn a living, the right to free movement, and the right to choose.

The Democrat ‘elites’ imposed prolonged lockdowns on regular people using COVID-19 as a pretext, causing the closure of businesses and unemployment, also loss of income and depletion of savings. Their freedom of movement was also infringed upon.

The Democrats mandated vaccines, compelling people to either lose their employment or unwillingly allow inadequately tested substances to be injected into their bodies.

Biden's ‘gun safety’ red flag laws allow instant confiscation of guns on mere suspicion. This was an attack on the 2nd Amendment rights of citizens, which are constitutionally protected.

Under Biden, government agencies that are meant to guard Democratic rights and values have been politicized and weaponized to target political opponents. House Republicans recently released a scathing report alleging politicization of the DOJ and the FBI

Parents objecting to their children being indoctrinated with far-left propaganda were branded as domestic terrorists.

The Biden administration attempted to set up a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ to monitor the utterances of citizens. They claim it has been suspended now.

The 2020 election was compromised on myriad fronts.

Big media and big tech suppressed the of five Americans believe that “truthful” coverage would have changed the outcome.

Mark Zuckerberg spent $419 million on far-left organizations to infiltrate the sacrosanct electoral infrastructure of the 2020 elections.

69% of voters nationwide cast their ballot nontraditionally, i.e. by mail on or before Election Day.

Biden’s cognitive abilities are rapidly declining such that he struggles to read off a teleprompter and even finds himself lost on the White House Lawn.

Those who voted for Biden have also been deceived because a group of invisible handlers are running the administration while Biden is reduced to a rubber-stamp President. In fact, his words have frequently been rendered worthless; he often make claims that the White House walks back.

What about law and order that is essential in a democracy?

The Democrats’ toxic rhetoric lead to Democrat extremists threatening Supreme Court Judges, vandalizing Catholic churches, pregnancy centers, and the offices of a pro-life group. There was an assassination plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Democrats supported BLM riots that caused loss of life and property. There are myriad instances of Trump supporters being attacked and persecuted by the law. Top Democrats urged ‘activists’ to attack Trump cabinet members and Trump appointed Supreme Court Judges..

The fact that they refer to themselves as Democrats must be regarded as ironic.

They are so nauseatingly self-righteous that they are claiming that a vote against them is a rejection of Democracy. Some Democrat propagandists are even lambasting voters for not being conned by their narrative and focusing on inflation and crime instead.

Federalist writer Margot Cleveland described it aptly “Democracy Isn’t At Risk, Democrats Are”

If the 2017 elections have taught us anything, it would be most unwise to take these utterances as merely campaign rhetoric.

These claims about democracy being in peril give them the appearance of a reason to reject the outcome of the mid-terms should the GOP triumph. They could do it by claiming moral reasons, i.e., standing up against fascist forces.

They could conduct marches and perhaps blockade Washington and prevent the newly sworn members from entering the Capitol building

Perhaps every elected member of the GOP and their family members will be hounded by ‘activists’ and subjected to violence.

The Democrats could boycott all proceedings claiming the election was illegitimate.

Biden recently vowed to use his veto power to protect women's rights if Republicans win control of Congress in next month's midterm elections. Perhaps he may use this power for every law passed?

The media will obviously carry this message across the US and around the world of a fascist takeover and that the US no longer is a Democracy.

The question remains, will the GOP be impervious to this potential torrent of attacks based on falsehoods or will they fearlessly implement their agenda?

We shall know very soon