Young women increasingly identify as 'liberal' -study

Young women are more likely to identify as liberal now than at any other time in recent history, while young men are not.

Thus, we have the largest gender gap in this regard in at least a quarter of a century. According to Gallup poll data, roughly 44% of women ages 18-29 identified as liberal in 2021, compared to only 25% of men.

Those numbers represent a sharp increase for women over just the past three years, as just 35% of women identified as liberal-leaning in 2018. The 19-point difference between men and women who identify as liberal is the largest polling gap the survey has found since it began tracking the issue in 1998. And this is an ongoing trend, as only 29% of women identified as liberal-leaning at the end of the 1990s.

A clear binary! Proof of the distinct difference between the sexes!

“Experts” surmise that several issues are behind this gap and these trends, including the #MeToo movement and the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Moreover, experts claim changes in abortion policy in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent Roe v. Wade decision have made more young women militantly liberal.

As usual, experts are wrong.

It has been mostly liberal Hollywood types and politicians who have been implicated in the more extreme cases of harassment. Unemployment among women was at a historic low while Trump was president. After Bill Clinton was impeached for lying about his sexual relations with the young intern Monica Lewinsky, his approval ratings soared, so any relatively minor and unsupported allegations against Trump should not have held water.

As for abortion, it is true that many young women tragically believe they have the unfettered “right” to kill their unborn babies for their convenience. However, many also believe this notion couldn’t be farther from the truth and is anathema to a civilized society.

What’s really driving the continuing radicalization of young women is the simple fact that more of them are going to college than ever before. There are more women on campus today than men. And many take pseudo-educational “classes” in “disciplines” like “women’s studies” or “genderqueer history.” Those who have been subjected to years of unrelenting Marxist indoctrination on campus are, of course, far more likely to identify as liberal-- and far less likely to get married. They are also far more likely to tell others how to live. And far less likely to be happy.

How odd that this difference in political identification persists even as many women appear to exhibit more masculine traits and many men more feminine ones-- and the lines get even more blurred by the rapid rise of transgenderism.

College education has devolved to the point that it is now just a vehicle for statist indoctrination. Since young women still tend to be more accepting and naive than young men, they are more receptive (i.e. easier marks) to the hackneyed dogma incessantly thrust upon them. Once again, a clear indication of the binary nature of the sexes.

It is surpassingly strange that so many progressives claim to be non-binary in their gender and sexuality, but are simultaneously absolutely inflexible and unyielding in their belief that only one correct point of view exists as regards abortion, climate change, mask and vaccination mandates, transgender rights, and a host of other issues. How bizarre is a belief that there are an infinite number of genders but only one point of view?!

These delusions, if widespread, eventually lead to the opposite of a classically liberal society, where both truth and free thinking are valued.

