October 10, 2022

Biden’s dementia song

By Thomas Lifson

Were the fate of the free world not in the hands of this man, the setting of Joe Biden’s many dementia moments to a catchy tune would be hilarious. Actually, it still is hilarious despite the awful reality underlying it. This is a brilliant satire that is also self-evidently accurate.

Whoever came up with the tune, the selection of clips, and the electronic means of making Biden’s voice follow the music did a wonderful job. It is so catchy that it is staying in my mind with the chorus, “My mind’s going blank now” repeating endlessly, a political ear worm of devastating impact.

There is no effective response to the memorable evidence of the unfitness for office on display here.

Listening requires only a few seconds beyond two minutes:

 

 

Hat tip: Lauri B. Regan

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab

