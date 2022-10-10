Biden’s dementia song

Were the fate of the free world not in the hands of this man, the setting of Joe Biden’s many dementia moments to a catchy tune would be hilarious. Actually, it still is hilarious despite the awful reality underlying it. This is a brilliant satire that is also self-evidently accurate.

Whoever came up with the tune, the selection of clips, and the electronic means of making Biden’s voice follow the music did a wonderful job. It is so catchy that it is staying in my mind with the chorus, “My mind’s going blank now” repeating endlessly, a political ear worm of devastating impact.

There is no effective response to the memorable evidence of the unfitness for office on display here.

Listening requires only a few seconds beyond two minutes:

If Joe Biden were a song. Whoever made this is good🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lIOUGAOBKd — • ᗰISᕼKᗩ™ • (@kingojungle) October 7, 2022

Hat tip: Lauri B. Regan

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab