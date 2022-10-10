Psychologist claims some children know their 'gender identity' from the womb

According to the Daily Mail, Boston Children’s Hospital, purportedly one of America’s finest, recently posted a video on its YouTube channel in which psychologist Dr. Kerry McGregor explains that “a good portion” of children she sees at the hospital’s Gender MultiSpecialty Service (GeMS) clinic know their gender identity “from the womb.”

In said video, Dr. McGregor goes on to say that some children express their gender identity as soon as they can talk. “They may say phrases like ‘I’m a girl’ or ‘I’m a boy,'” she states.

Right. “Mama” or “dada” might have been kids’ first words in the dusty old past, but today infants are much more likely to effectively state, “Even though I have been arbitrarily assigned a sex at birth by medical personnel trafficking in the biases of the white Christian patriarchy—and have genitalia classically associated with binary gender, I must, in the strongest possible terms, assert that I am, in fact, a free agent when it comes to gender and sexuality.”

Consider this: our leaders can no longer define what a woman is, or when a pregnancy occurs. And the Democratic Party wants to enshrine the “right” to abortion up until the moment of birth—or slightly after. Yet, as evidenced by those like Dr. McGregor, some progressives think the unborn know what gender they wish to be while still a “fetus” in their “birthing parent's” womb!

Here’s a question demanding to be asked: Do Democrats/progressives want to champion the unfettered abortion of babies who would immediately be part of the LGBTQ community if “allowed” to be born?!

