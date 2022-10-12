The problem with Republican leadership

I am a Canadian and I can tell you that the world’s conservatives are looking to America for hope and direction. What we see is a Republican Party that is fractured and rudderless. A party that fails to understand that we are in a mortal conflict with the left. The left understands this and advocates winning this war at any cost and by any means. They’ve told you that and are openly advancing their troops.

Republican leadership believes that all they need are convincing arguments, understanding and the desire to get along. The left does not care, as you can see right now, that at-risk left politicians refuse to debate their GOP opponents in Pennsylvania, Arizona and other battleground states. GOP leadership is relatively silent about this and fails to campaign for these GOP candidates.

In fact, Liz Cheney, who is still supported by Mitch McConnell, has stated she is going to campaign for Democrats in Arizona. GOP leadership is silent.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey CC BY-SA 2.0 license

Innocent January 6 Capital visitors are still in jail and held as political prisoners. Lindsey Graham has said these people got what they deserved. Shameful. Where is the GOP leadership to constantly confront and harass the DOJ, Jan. 6 Committee? GOP leadership allowed Nancy Pelosi to assign Republican members on that committee and there was barely a peep from Kevin McCarthy. No one was allowed to question witnesses. GOP leadership is silent. Three pipe bombs were found on January 5. GOP leadership is silent. Ray Epps? Silence.

The FBI was intimately involved in the planning and operations of the attempted kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer. GOP leadership is silent. FBI involvement in January 6? GOP leadership is silent. 14,000 hours of video on January 6 that could prove FBI involvement and rioters innocent. GOP leadership is silent. The murder of Ashli Babbitt? GOP leadership is silent. Election interference by the FBI? GOP leadership is silent. Oh, Lindsey Graham threatens that when the GOP takes over the House and Senate there will be repercussions. Sure. He’s a spineless Republican. Nothing will happen. Hymn singing abortion clinic protestors are facing up to 11 years in jail. GOP leadership is silent. The illegal and unprecedented Mar-a-Lago raid? GOP leadership including Ron DeSantis? Absent and silent. Hunter and Joe Biden corruption? GOP leadership is silent for the most part.

Lately, I have been introduced to two giant intellectual conservatives, Norman Podhoretz and Herbert London and have been encouraged and impressed by these intellectual patriots. Both were non- Trump supporters, but came to fully support and vote for him. When facts changed, they could change their minds. When facts change, many Republican leaders cannot and will not change. Norman called this fractured GOP, “Muddled”. Norman asked, “Is America a force for good in the world – or not?” He finds it a force for good.

I fell in love with America when I attended Calvin University in Grand Rapids, MI from 1961 – 1965.

Republican leadership fails to understand that we are at war with the left. The left understands and have declared openly that politics is a blood sport that they aim to win at any cost and by any means. How does the GOP leadership respond? As Podhoretz says, “It’s muddled.” That leaves American patriots and patriots across the world leaderless and without vision or hope. The only one who provides a clear consistent vision is Donald Trump, no one else does. The deplorables, all red necks, Hungarians, Polish, youth in Iraq, conservatives in Italy and across the world and Canadian truckers understand this war and what’s at stake intuitively. American GOP leadership somehow willfully or ignorantly does not.

I turned against collectivism when I, as an immigrant high school student attempting to learn English, read a book from the school library, I Chose Freedom by Victor Kravchenko. This is not a great book but described the political and human reality in the Soviet Union and helped shape who I am. Much later, reading such books as The Gulag Archipelago by Solzhenitsyn or the movie, Dr. Zhivago and the Holodomor and the betrayal of the Ukrainian people by the NYT and Walter Duranty stiffened my resolve to oppose socialism/Marxism.

I implore the American GOP leadership to put all differences and egos aside to unite and fully engage in this war that we cannot afford to lose.