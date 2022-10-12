Suddenly, 'gender identity' doesn't matter to the Biden administration anymore, when it comes to the draft

Joe Biden has bent head over heels to accomodate and enable the 'gender identity' phenomenon. He and his fellow Democrats have handed even unreconstructed transgender people the right to use women's bathrooms, locker rooms, jail cells, and other previously sex-segregated spaces as if they were actual women. Pronoun legislation has been enough to get a non-conformist to a preferred pronoun fired. Sex assaults in women's bathrooms and prisons are not unknown against vulnerable women and teen girls as authorities look the other way. Birth certificates have been altered and drivers' licenses have been changed. Biden's signed legislation that lets biological men dominate in women's sports, effectively nullifying the entire point of women's sports. Nothing's too good for this special interest group, which exerts outsized power and influence to turn society upside down.

Nobody's been more woke about enforcing this ongoing transgender supremacy than the Biden administration.

With one exception.

According to the Washington Examiner:

While Biden may be a part of the political party that thinks gender is limitless and people are whatever they say they are at any given moment, the administration doesn't allow woke gender ideology to interfere with one thing: the military draft. TRANS WOMEN MUST SIGN UP FOR THE MILITARY DRAFT The official Selective Service Twitter account reminded the public of its policy via Twitter last week. "Parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS,” the account tweeted . “Learn more about who needs to register at https://www.sss.gov/register/who-needs-to-register/ .” The strangeness of the tweet aside, the link said, among other things, that men who say they are women between ages 18 and 25 must register for the draft. "US citizens or immigrants who are born male and changed their gender to female are still required to register,” the site reads . “Individuals who are born female and changed their gender to male are not required to register."

Suddenly, it's all about xx or xy chromosomes now, even as you'd think the military might have problems accommodating large numbers of transgender individuals in its ranks, given the significant drug and surgery costs.

Apparently, they don't recognize the transgender fictions about changing gender at all. Born male, still male, sex is not changeable, so register for the draft.

There must have been certain problems with large numbers of transgender people who, after the 'transition' opted to declare themselves exempt from draft registration. That's obvious enough in the first part of the tweet where 'only son' and 'last in the family to carry the family name,' two classic reasons to argue against registering for the draft, are cited. And that note about immigrants, too? Be interesting to know if the latest wave of illegals has registered. They had a need to put out that reminder.

Apparently, a lot of transgender people are arguing that since they've become "female," they don't need to register for the draft, and that's too much for the small bureaucracy that runs the operation.

Why they would want transgender individuals in the ranks of the military, given the high costs, including for drugs, surgery and disruptive factors, is unknown, and why they would want to make this special interest group angry, failing to recognize its fiction about changing one's sex, is even more of a mystery, and why this should be more important than the women's bathrooms and sports issues is strangest of all, but as President Trump says, Joe's quite the war-oriented guy and seems willing to permit World War III, based on the Biden administration's willingness to get itself involved in a military confrontation with Vladimir Putin.

By this decision, it seems the Secret Service wants every able bodied person it can get, even the people who say they are women.

It ought to be an issue for Republicans to seize onto, either to argue against this special privilege of the military's to dis-recognize the gender identity movement unlike the rest of society, which is compelled to recognize biological men in women's bathrooms and taking sports medals, with draconian consequences if they don't, or else it's a sign of some kind of preparation for war that requires throwing transgender fictions over the side.

Either way, it's an odd corner of government to find such recognition of biological reality.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License