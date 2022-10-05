The case for Herschel Walker

The Senate race in Georgia between Herschel Walker and sitting Sen. Raphael Warnock is rapidly drifting away from the issues and focusing on the personal.

The Democrats have directed their media assassins to attack the GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, Walker.

Hence the Daily Beast claimed that Walker had impregnated a woman in 2009 and paid for her abortion.

In response to this report, Walker’s son Christian had a meltdown on social media as he accused his father of abandonment, violence, and lying about his past.

Just yesterday, Christian uploaded a 4-minute video on social media, further saying did not want to be involved further in his father’s campaign, and refuting allegations that he was paid by the Democrats to attack his father. He appeared unhinged.

Christian is almost like a dream come true for the Democrats.

His message was amplified on social media and the mainstream media.

Back in August 2021, Christian endorsed his father, and had even sold Herschel 2022 merchandise on his website.

Hershel Walker has rejected the claim about the abortion and has sued the Daily Beast.

Just yesterday, President Trump reiterated his support for Walker.

The Daily Beast previously claimed that Walker had fathered three children about whom he had not publicly acknowledged paternity as a candidate.

The Democrats are not only attempting to portray Walker as a hypocrite, i.e., that he is pro-life but paid for an abortion, but also the fact that he may be an absent, negligent father and abusive to his family.

Walker’s rival Rev. Raphael Warnock is senior pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Do we have more about Warnock’s background?

The picture isn't exactly rosy.

Back in March 2020, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Warnock was accused by his then-wife Ouleye Ndoye of running over her foot with his car during a heated argument days before he filed paperwork to officially seek the office.

Warnock wasn’t charged with a crime by Atlanta police and since then, medical officials ‘didn’t find visible signs of injury in the foot that his wife said was struck by the vehicle.'

Warnock denied the allegation that he harmed his estranged wife, telling the AJC in an interview that “it didn’t happen.”

Tucker Carlson aired the police bodycam video on Fox News showing that police responded to a call from Warnock's now ex-wife.

In the video, Raphael claims he was there to pick up their children from school when they got into an argument. However, Ouleye accuses Raphael of running over her foot with his car as she was standing next to it.

Ouleye said she remained quiet (presumably about Raphael’s abusive behavior) for the sake of her children and his reputation, however, the car incident crossed the line.

She rejected Raphael’s claim of innocence, saying he was lying.

“….he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock's ex-wife on his character after he allegedly ran over her foot with his car:



"I've tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, & today he crossed the line... He is a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show." pic.twitter.com/0SuLy1IPub — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 23, 2020

This wasn’t the only legal domestic dispute that Raphael was involved in.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Ouleye was seeking legal action to make changes to their child custody arrangement.

The 11-page filing by Ouleye requested the court to grant her additional custody of their two young children so that she can complete a Harvard University program, citing an agreement she struck with Warnock while he was campaigning for the U.S. Senate in early 2020.

Ouleye also requested that Warnock’s child support payments be recalculated because of a “substantial” increase in income after his victory in the Senate race.

So what do we have here?

Both Senate candidates in Georgia have been accused of abusive behavior and neglecting their families. Both men have had their close family members make these accusations. Both men haven't been charged. Both men have denied these allegations.

So what is the difference?

On the personal front, Herschel Walker still emerges the winner.

He is an accomplished sportsman. He won the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1982 and played in the National Football League for 12 seasons. He is a self-made man who has also given back to society.

Now for Warnock.

Senate records reveal that Warnock has voted with Joe Biden 96.4% of the time since getting elected to the Senate and 100% of the time in 2021.

Warnock voted with Biden for at least a trillion in new spending.

Warnock voted with Biden to allow abortion up until the moment of birth.

Warnock voted with Biden against restarting the Keystone XL pipeline.

Warnock voted with Biden to send stimulus checks to illegal immigrants and dangerous criminals such as the Boston Marathon bomber.

Warnock voted with Biden to block funding for our southern border security.

Warnock voted with Biden to protect China and Iran.

Warnock voted to expand firearm regulations.

Warnock voted for the CDC's requirement of masks on planes, trains, and buses.

Warnock voted to form a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Warnock voted for the Inflation Reduction act, which is actually a disguised version of the green new deal, along with 87,000 new tax agents to audit Georgia's small businesses.

Warnock voted to send billions of dollars, without any tracking mechanism, to Ukraine.

Like most Democrats contesting in the midterms, Warnock isn’t talking much about Biden on the campaign trail owing to Joe’s unprecedented unpopularity. But Warnock is a staunch ally of Biden or perhaps more accurately, he supports all that Biden’s handlers stand for.

The voters in Georgia must understand that this isn’t a contest about past personal behavior that hasn't been proven, it is about the future of the nation.

Warnock's voting record makes him culpable for the hardships that have occurred due to Biden's misgovernance.

It is perfectly obvious that the Democrats are focusing on the personal life of Herschel and perhaps even concocting allegations because they cannot defend their abominable record of misgovernance.

A vote for Warnock is a vote for more hardships and persecution of political opponents.

A vote for Herschel Walker is a vote against Biden’s tyranny.

The choice should be obvious!

Image: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, via Wikipedia // public domain