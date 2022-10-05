It's time for a Free Workers' Bill of Rights

Did you hear about the company that just launched racist layoffs? More on that in a moment.

Woke human resources and "diversity, equity, and inclusion" policies are rendering the modern workplace into an ideological killing field. Not battlefield — a killing field. DEI is exterminating critical thinking, putting all workplace relationships in the hands of the most sensitive, the most aggrieved, and often the least innovative and capable members of the workforce. It has already resulted in race-based mass layoffs.

Think about it. If you're going to work looking for reasons to be offended by so-called microaggressions and attitudes that have been perfectly acceptable up to five minutes ago, are you really focused on building your team or getting the job done? Wokism and DEI aren't about teambuilding at all, or setting and reaching business goals. Those who push wokism and DEI aren't even focused on a company's profitability. They view all corporations and entities as extensions of the political battlespace. They're about dividing, conquering, and subjugating, and ultimately about exacting vengeance.

A company called Red Balloon has an idea that couldn't be more needed or timely. Red Balloon bills itself as a free jobs board, meaning it's a job board for workers and workplaces free of wokeness. Job-hunters and companies can match up on skill sets and on the freedom to just work and succeed and not get caught up in the political struggle session that so much of corporate life has become. It's a way of breaking out of what Bill Maher brilliantly calls the "unified theory of wokeness."

Along with being a board for jobs anchored in freedom, Red Balloon is leading the charge to restore workers' rights to free thought and speech. The company has published a first-of-its-kind Employee Bill of Rights.

"Workers have rights, and not just when they're choosing to reject pronoun nonsense," said RedBalloon CEO Andrew Crapuchettes. "Too many workplaces have become overrun with the belief that all employees must think and act the same within the liberal work culture. But the law says otherwise, and employees understanding their rights is a first step in pushing back against oppressive workplace ideologies."

Red Balloon's legal team drafted this Employee Bill of Rights and Responsibilities to address the whole spectrum of modern work — pay, organizing, freedom of speech — everywhere the majority who are non-woke find themselves under ideological and emotional siege.

"Every day we read a new story about someone being fired for refusing to use pronouns, or someone is harassed because they are registered with the wrong political party," Crapuchettes continued. "But these employees have rights that they can, and should assert in these situations, and that's where the Employee Bill of Rights can help."

In fact, commercial communications corporation Twilio just announced woke layoffs — people actually lost their jobs because they're white. CEO Jeff Lawson, whose company stock has lost nearly 80% of its value recently, explicitly bragged about the racist layoffs in a note to the staff last week. "As you all know, we are committed to becoming an Anti-Racist/Anti-Oppression company," he wrote. "Layoffs like this can have a more pronounced impact on marginalized communities, so we were particularly focused on ensuring our layoffs — while a business necessity today — were carried out through an Anti-Racist/Anti-Oppression lens."

How is this legal? Don't the employees who otherwise would still have their jobs have any rights? Red Balloon says they do, and its Employee Bill of Rights is a great step in the right direction.

Mark Anthony is a former Silicon Valley executive with Forrester Research, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORR). He is now the host of the nationally syndicated radio called The Patriot and The Preacher Show. Find out more at patriotandpreachershow.com.

Image: Annettet via Wikimedia Commons.