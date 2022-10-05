In stunning interview with Tucker Carlson last night, Tony Bobulinski explained how the FBI fixed the 2020 election

Most readers already know that Tony Bobulinski was the business partner of Hunter Biden and his uncle, Jim Biden, the president’s brother, as they attempted to put together deals with foreign actors. That partnership broke up, and Bobulinski has become a whistleblower. But his efforts to interest the FBI in multiple Biden family felonies, including against him, have come to naught.

Last night, in a second sit down interview with Tucker Carlson, Bobulinski laid out stunning details on how the FBI deep sixed any public revelations, much less indictments, based on what Bobulinski says are thousands of pages of proof, including emails, text messages, recorded phone calls, and actual business documents. Despite having possession of abundant evidence, the FBI sat on the investigation through the 2020 election, thereby depriving the public of information that almost certainly would have swayed enough votes to change the outcome and re-elect Donald Trump.

One key figure is Timothy Thibault, who was made the FBI’s point man on the information brought by Bobulinski, who never followed up. Miranda Devine of the New York Post broke this story a month ago:

Timothy Thibault, the FBI agent alleged to have interfered with an investigation into Hunter Biden, was assigned by the Washington Field Office as “point man” to manage whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, the first son’s former business partner, before the 2020 election — but he suppressed his damning revelations, sources say. Bobulinski spent over five hours secretly being interviewed by the FBI on Oct. 23, 2020, about his inside knowledge of then-presidential candidate Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business deals with China. The previous day, he had revealed in a press conference that Joe Biden was the “Big Guy” due to get a 10% cut of a lucrative joint venture with Chinese energy firm CEFC, according to an email found on Hunter’s abandoned laptop. Bobulinski gave the FBI the contents of three cellphones containing encrypted messages between Hunter and his business partners, along with emails and financial documents detailing the Biden family’s corrupt influence-peddling operation in foreign countries during Joe’s vice presidency. But his evidence appears to have fallen into the same black hole at the FBI as Hunter’s laptop, never to be seen again.

Watching Bobulinski explain how was “ghosted” (ignored) by Thibault is enraging:

One other key revelation is that the Bidens defrauded Tony Bibulinski, and he had written evidence of it.

Summarized by National Review:

The former Navy officer’s accusations involve a contract initiated between a Delaware firm he started, owned by him, Jim and Hunter Biden, and partners Rob Walker and James Gilliar, to create a joint venture with CEFC, the Chinese firm that pledged to give them $10 million of working capital. Bobulinski alleged that the Bidens embezzled at least $5 million from CEFC. “Hunter Biden and Jim Biden defrauded [us] and took the money for themselves … stole it from me and my other partners, Rob Walker and James Gilliar,” he said during an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson Tuesday night. He claimed that Hunter Biden replicated the contract and had over $5 million of Chinese money funneled to his personal enterprise.

Watch as Bobulinski explains:

BREAKING: Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski explains how Hunter Biden committed fraud by diverting money from a Chinese company he owned 20% of to an American LLC he owned 100% of. #BidenCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/6wqsztiMgK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 5, 2022

As the Daily Caller notes, Biden lied about money changing hands:

President Joe Biden claimed in a 2020 presidential debate that Hunter Biden “has not made money” from China and that “nothing was unethical” about his business dealings with China or Ukraine.

A third major revelation is that Jim Biden phoned Bobulinski during the five-hour interview that he gave the FBI on Oct. 23, 2020. How on earth could he have known that Bobulinski was talking with the feds? Or was this a highly unlikely coincidence? It was the last time Bobulinski ever heard from any member of the Biden family. Miranda Devine explains:

Tony Bobulinski was interrupted while he was being interviewed by the FBI, 11 days before the 2020 presidential election, by a mysterious phone call from the president’s brother, Jim Biden, who may have suspected that his business partner was threatening Joe Biden’s candidacy by dishing the dirt on his family’s China deals. The missed phone call at 1:37 p.m. October 23, 2020, came as Bobulinski was telling two FBI agents that Joe Biden stood to earn a 10% cut of his son Hunter and brother Jim’s lucrative joint venture with Chinese energy firm CEFC. (snip) In his first television appearance in two years, Bobulinski recalls his surprise when he saw that Jim Biden was calling him, and says he showed his ringing phone to the FBI field agents interviewing him at the FBI Washington Field Office. “On my BlackBerry, Jim Biden called me via WhatsApp, and … my phone starts ringing in the middle of this interview. So, I looked down and I’m like, ‘Is he really calling me right now?’ “So, I show the phone to my lawyer and … then I showed it to the agent. The agents got up out of the chair and left the room. They were like, ‘You can take that call if you want.’ And so, I answered it and there was nobody on the other side. So, I don’t know if it was a mistake or that he tried to send me a message, or what it was. But that’s the last interaction or communication I’ve had with the Biden family.”

Here is a screen grab of the missed call from Bobulinski’s What’s App account:

The rest of the non-conservative mainstream is completely ignoring this story, and with the FBI refusing to move ahead, so far, it will go nowhere until Republicans gain control of at least one house of Congress.

