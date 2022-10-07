Remember Crome Yellow?

In 1921, Chatto & Windus published Aldous Huxley's first novel, titled Crome Yellow. Meant to be satire, it was a far cry from his best known dystopian work, Brave New World — but it includes a portentous passage, one that unambiguously encompasses the scope and character of the American left and the Democrat party:

The surest way to work up a crusade in favor of some good cause is to promise people they will have a chance of maltreating someone. To be able to destroy with good conscience, to be able to behave badly and call your bad behavior 'righteous indignation' — this is the height of psychological luxury, the most delicious of moral treats.

It's almost as if he had a crystal ball, writing that for an American audience in a post-Trump era...

What was introduced in a work of fiction has now become reality, and we've seen it manifest in a nearly immeasurable number of ways. Emanating solely from the left, socially encouraged transgressions have ranged from insidious to outright murderous. The demonization of conservatives has been part of the movement for political "progress," the drawing and quartering of babies in the womb is a peak freedom in the virtuous struggle for reproductive "justice," and callous homicide is a justified act in the fight against "MAGA extremism."

Although I introduced a Donna Brazile essay to the American Thinker readership last week, the breadth of her political proselytism was too vast not to address in a new context, which is this: Huxley's posited theory now reveals itself in perhaps the most frightening way of all — weaponized federal agencies targeting political opponents is accepted and encouraged, because it's part and parcel in the "crusade" against "threats to democracy." From Brazile's editorial:

Many Republican elected officials and candidates are attacking the FBI, comparing it to the Gestapo (Adolf Hitler's secret police) and calling for defunding the FBI because agents recently carried out a court-authorized search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The agents recovered over 11,000 government documents, including about 100 classified government documents — all improperly possessed by Trump, according to the Justice Department.

Let's reflect on some history, shall we?

One of the first jobs of the Gestapo was to "hunt out those considered a threat [emphasis added] to Nazi Germany" before the force eventually branched out to "tackle the threat [emphasis added] of resistance movements" in occupied Europe. Undeniably, the Gestapo was ruthless political persecution given an air of legitimacy because the tyranny and injustice came from an arm of the government instead of an outside criminal enterprise. On an unrelated note, do you recall when Joe Biden asserted that "Republicans represent an extremism that threatens [emphasis added] the very foundations of our republic"?

At this moment in time, if Brazile really believes her case to be that strong, she should relish the opportunity to assume the burden of proving that the FBI isn't like Hitler's agency.

Also, notice how Brazile uses the word "improperly" rather than "illegally" or "criminally" — she knows that President Trump did nothing wrong.

The current political climate is full of Machiavellian puppeteers, all of whom masterfully put Huxley's theory to the test. Aptly described as "the height of psychological luxury" and "the most delicious of moral treats" — we've seen this before with Hitler, Stalin, and Che — if allowed to advance unchecked, we all know how this ends.

Image: sinaloaarchivohistorico, no restrictions, via Wikimedia Commons.