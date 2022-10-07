Who will the Democrat presidential ticket be in 2024?

A fellow offering a prediction about an election in these chaotic times surely owes his readers a track record of previous successes. Unfortunately, I have only one earlier success, and it was long ago — but it was a trifecta. Very early on, I told everyone who claimed some interest in politics that the Democrats would nominate Jimmy Carter, that Carter would choose Mondale as his running mate, and that the Carter/Mondale ticket would win. By early on, I mean that for quite some time, people responded by asking, "Who's Jimmy Carter?"

I have the same feeling of certainty this time around, and perhaps that means something this time, too. We'll see.

If my prediction proves out, there is an upside. Dick Morris is predicting that Hillary will run again. I am sure he is right about how much she wants to move back into the White House, but I am predicting there will not be an opening for her to make a run for it. Now for the downside. There won't be an opening for Hillary for the simple reason that Kamala Harris will be running as the incumbent.

Biden will have shuffled offstage for the last time well before the next election, and Harris will have ascended to the Oval Office.

Gavin Newsom is already running for the top spot. He won't be the nominee, either, but getting started early will put him in position for the No. 2 spot.

But wait, you say. Even if you are right about Harris, the Democrats will never choose Newsom to run with Harris. They are both San Francisco hard leftists. The Democrats will try to balance the ticket with a more moderate candidate from a different part of the country in order to win the election.

A balanced ticket was once standard operating procedure, but we live in a new era, and new rules apply for now. The Democrat powers-that-be have proved to their satisfaction they can steal the next election and get away with it. Consequently, there is no longer a need for a balanced ticket.

Biden has proved that Democrats no longer even need to campaign or even to offer some claim to having done some good in office to be "elected." The Harris/Newsom ticket has all that is required. They make a photogenic pair, perfect for waving to the crowds in a fabulously expensive tsunami of polished political ads. And with a woman at the top of the ticket, the corporate media will go wild. There will be no reporting about any shenanigans necessary to bring about the outcome they desire.

You heard it here first.

But wait. Do they get away with it?

That, dear friends, depends upon what we do in the meantime. In the words of my friend Tony Petroski, "true the vote and transform the nation."

Robert Curry is the author of Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World and Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea. Both are published by Encounter Books.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.