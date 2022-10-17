Obama warns Dems on Trump

President Obama making sense? Well, he is making a lot of sense about Democrats obsessed with President Trump. Check this out:

Former President Barack Obama is warning his Democrat colleagues to stop campaigning with a focus on Trump, saying that they need to worry about more important issues that the country faces. While speaking on the Pod Save America podcast, Obama told the hosts that his party’s obsession with Trump is not what will drive voters to vote Democrat. “The thing that I think sometimes we seem to make a mistake on, is his behavior can be so outrageous, and now, folks who try to copy him and his outrageous behaviors [are] getting a lot of attention," Obama said, referring to MAGA supporters. The former president said that Democrats waste so much time and energy picking apart every little thing Trump says or does, while they should be worried about the high gas prices, record inflation, and out-of-control crime.

The former president is right, but why did he wait so long to say it? Maybe he is trying to save Democrats like Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona or Senator Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire. He will try to present them as "moderates" or "independents."

Unfortunately, Senator Hassan can try, but it's hard to distance yourself from voting with Biden 96% of the time. As for Senator Kelly, he votes with Biden 94 percent of the time. Moderates are people who look at issues and think independently. You can't put those two senators in that corner.

The former President is calling on Democrats to talk more about paying the rent or gas prices. At the same time, he is not proposing anything that will curb inflation or hold down the rents. He won't say a word about the inflationary spending or President Biden's failure to govern more from the center.

To his credit, former President Obama tackled the cancel culture. However, he did not hold anyone accountable, such as calling on college professors or "virtue signalers" to change their ways.

So what's he up to? It's hard to tell, but don't expect President Obama to turn the current political situation around. He is not as consequential as he thinks he is or ever was. Like before, he is talking and not much more.

Image: J. Oni/VOA