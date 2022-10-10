Minnesota medical school students promise Stone Age style medical treatments

Even before an ex-felon named George Floyd's obesity and substance abuse caused him to die when a hostile crowd prevented the police from getting him to a safer situation for treatment, Minnesota famously took its cultural leftism seriously.* However, hard though it is to believe, Minnesota has now ratcheted up the woke, intersectional, hard-left insanity. The University of Minnesota Medical School now requires a loyalty oath to leftism from incoming medical students. If they abide by that oath, I suggest avoiding those future doctors at all costs.

First, a word about modern medicine versus pre-modern medicine. I recognize that modern medicine has become morally corrupt, especially regarding pharmaceuticals. There's so much money for drugs that physicians wittingly or unwittingly become complicit in pushing unnecessary and even destructive drugs on the American people. That money also means that so-called scientific studies are no longer reliable, with a massive replication crisis calling most recent studies into question. And naturally, I don't need to tell you about the insanity of the medical world's politicized COVID response and vaccine push.

However, generally speaking, when compared to pre-modern medicine, I'll take the modern kind every time. In the old days, people had figured out the medicinal properties of many plants, so they had a limited ability to treat pain and heart conditions. However, they were mostly helpless when confronted by serious injuries, infections, viruses, and organ failures. People routinely died from things that are quite ordinary and treatable nowadays: appendicitis, comminuted and open fractures, small cuts or mosquito bites that got infected, diabetes, bladder infections, bowel obstructions, allergic reactions, the plague...I could go on indefinitely with this list. We are better off now than we were then.



Unfortunately, the benefits of Western medicine are in the crosshairs at the University of Minnesota Medical School, where students must pledge allegiance to the medical treatments of indigenous people, along with promising to fight against White supremacy, colonialism, gender oppression, etc.:

Medical students at the University of Minnesota must now take an oath to "honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been historically marginalized by Western medicine" and fight "white supremacy, colonialism, [and] the gender binary." pic.twitter.com/DSiQz9BUx8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 9, 2022

With gratitude, we, the students of the University of Minnesota Twin Cities Medical School Class of 2026, stand here today among our friends, families, peers, mentors, and communities who have supported us in reaching this milestone. Our institution is located on Dakota land. Today, many Indigenous people from throughout the state, including Dakota and Ojibwe (ooh-y/b-way), call the Twin Cities home; we also recognize this acknowledgment is not enough. We commit to uprooting the legacy and perpetuation of structural violence deeply embedded within the healthcare system. We recognize inequities built by past and present traumas rooted in white supremacy, colonialism, the gender binary, ableism, and all forms of oppression. As we enter this profession with opportunity for growth, we commit to promoting a culture of anti-racism, listening, and amplifying voices for positive change. We pledge to honor all Indigenous ways of healing that have been historically marginalized by Western medicine. Knowing that health is intimately connected to our environment, we commit to healing our planet and communities. We vow to embrace our role as community members and strive to embody cultural humility. We promise to continue restoring trust in the medical system and fulfilling our responsibility as educators and advocates. We commit to collaborating with social, political, and additional systems to advance health equity. We will learn from the scientific innovations made before us and pledge to advance and share this knowledge with peers and neighbors. We recognize the importance of being in community with and advocating for those we serve.

From the sound of it, if you find yourself with a graduate from the University of Minnesota given the responsibility for treating your appendicitis, don't be surprised if she/he/it (and you know how to pronounce that) — having first verified that you're not White or heterosexual, and are, therefore, deserving of treatment — doesn't end up shaking a shaman stick over your belly, and then telling you to go home and give offerings to Mother Gaia asking for your health to be restored.

In addition to the transcript of the oath, Christopher Rufo got the program for the event. He offers his usual salient commentary about what's happening in academia, all of which is going to hurt us badly.

It's past time for reasonable doctors to stand up and denounce this poison. Western medical science and shamanic healing are not equally valid cancer treatments. "Gender medicine" that results in mastectomies for girls and penectomies for boys is a barbaric violation of ethics. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 9, 2022

When I was in my early 20s, I made a PBS documentary in Mongolia, rode horseback for three days into the taiga, and spent time with a tradition shaman. It's a beautiful mode of expression. But if I had cancer, I'd rather go to the Mayo Clinic. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 9, 2022

*Even pre–George Floyd, the virtue-signaling in the Twin Cities at the heart of Minnesota was spectacular — and stupid.