Is the Biden administration meddling with the midterm elections?

Just yesterday, Shawn Fleetwood of The Federalist reported that Joe Biden's Department of Justice is delaying its handover of records relating to Biden's executive order from March 2021. The records were requested by a federal court.

Biden's Executive Order 14019 asked all 600 federal agencies to “consider ways to expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote and to obtain information about, and participate in, the electoral process.”

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway has carried reports about this.

Was Biden misusing the federal government to conduct an unconstitutional “get out the vote” effort or was something more ominous afoot?

Many groups, including GOP groups, demanded more details about the scope of Biden’s order, but those demands fell on deaf ears.

Some state officials demanded that the Executive Order be summarily rescinded.

The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) filed several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests relating to the order. The FGA sued the DOJ back in April after its officials failed to respond. Finally, the DOJ handed over some of its records to FGA just last month.

As expected, the documents were heavily redacted. This is a standard ploy when governments want to conceal information from the public. Also absent was the DOJ’s 15-page “strategic plan” on how the agency intends to comply with Biden’s executive order.

In response to the court order, the DOJ filed a motion for summary judgment with the U.S. Middle District Court of Florida in an attempt to conceal communication records related to Executive Order 14019.

In their legal filing, Biden’s DOJ argued that they had “submitted a reasonably specific declaration” in response to FGA’s request.

The DOJ claimed documents related to their strategic plan was “within the scope of the presidential communications privilege” so they had to withhold and redact.

Another ludicrous excuse was that disclosure would reveal “a full range of options, plans, or propositions for future potential actions” and could cause "public confusion” because "it contains many proposed actions that the public might construe as future commitments, past actions, or provisions already in place.”

What a picture this is.

First, they redact and withhold, then they claim “presidential communications privilege,” and when all flimsy excuses are exhausted, they blame the citizens for being too vacuous to understand their documents.

Going down the road of absurdity, they could even claim that KGB agents are interfering with the midterm elections so their secrecy is essential.

The question is whom among the electorate will the government target to ‘expand citizens’ opportunities to register to vote’?

What if they conduct registration drives for only those groups that are likely to vote Democrat?

What if they begin registering pro-Democrat non-citizens?

What if voter identification is made optional?

What if there is subliminal pro-Democrat messaging during the registration drives – banners and talk about climate change, abortion, BLM, etc.?

What if the government collaborates with private organizations to facilitate transportation to the polling booth or ballot-harvesters to the home, on election day? They could claim it is for select impoverished areas and only for the elderly and the disabled. But who decides which areas apply?

What if the government engages in door-to-door visits to ‘obtain information’ and verify election documents on certain groups of voters? Once the verification is complete, the citizens are paid visits by activists who engage in campaign talk.

What if the government targets those Democrat voters who are disgusted by Biden’s misgovernance and hence decide to abstain from voting?

In a democracy, voting is a right, a right doesn’t always have to be exercised. A voter can register a protest by not voting. The question is will Biden officials hound these people and compel them to vote?

Will mail-in votes still be allowed and will federal agents or 'activists' "assist" people in filling in their mail-in ballots?

The Biden administration can answer all questions by being transparent about the Executive Order.

But instead they are engaging in obfuscation and delay tactics.

People have a right to be concerned.

People know that when matters go against the Democrats' wishes, Democrats alter sacrosanct rules that have existed for ages.

When Trump won the election in 2016, instead of accepting the results and introspecting, they rejected the results and claimed Trump won by colluding with Russia.

Next, they managed the appointment of a Special Counsel despite the GOP being in control of the Senate, the House, and the White House. The probe proceeded for around two years and hung like a sword over the Trump administration. It probably cost the GOP the House in 2019. They also blamed low-information or bigoted MAGA voters for their losses when they happened.

When the Democrats lost twice to George W. Bush, they talked about abolishing the Electoral College. These talk revived after their 2016 defeat when Hillary Clinton ran for president.

The Democrats have abused their power in the executive and legislative branch to hound and persecute President Trump because he could win back the White House in 2024. Never before has a former president been targeted in such a manner.

When social media platforms provided a forum for citizens to express themselves freely, Democrats decided that could affect the 2016 elections, so they colluded with Big Tech to suppress all dissenting views in 2020 and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of systemic changes the Democrats have either accomplished or are attempting is endless.

The mainstream news media functions like the PR wing for the Democrats while government agencies have been politized. Hence they know that nobody will call them out and challenge their abuse of power and corruption.

The Democrats know that retaining power in the legislative branch is the only way to prevent Trump from running in 2024 and to prevent investigations regarding Biden's scandals and misgovernance, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his pandemic profiteering, and numerous instances of Democrat abuses of power and corruption.

The poll numbers and the mood of the nation show that the Democrats are on track to receive a routing during the midterms. The only way the Democrats can retain power is to meddle with the rules and play foul behind the scenes.

They managed this during previous election, i.e., the 2020 presidential election, on many levels.

Big media and Big Tech colluded to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. A poll showed that nearly four of five Americans believe that “truthful” coverage would have changed the outcome of that election.

Mark Zuckerberg spent $419 million, which enabled far-left activists to target specific key districts in swing states, redesign ballots to their advantage, overrule local elected officials on how elections were to be run, and even infiltrate sacrosanct electoral infrastructure.

Many states altered their voting procedures mere months prior to the election, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse. Mass ballot-harvesting and widespread vote-by-mail resulted in many accounts of misplaced, displaced, duplicate and fraudulent ballots cast.

In the end, an unprecedented 69% of voters cast their votes either by mail and/or before Election Day.

Recent polling from ABC/Ipsos shows that an astounding 41 percent of Americans, across party lines, are not confident about the integrity of the country’s elections.

If that number grows, there will come a day when a majority of citizens wont trust any elections within America. That will lead to anarchy.

