Biden goes fully delusional, says he got student loan bailout ‘passed by a vote or two’

This is not one of the lies that Joe Biden likes to spin, this is scary delusional incompetence on the part of a President of the United States. Joe Biden did most assuredly not get a law passed by Congress by any vote when he unilaterally signed an executive order cancelling $10,000 of student loan indebtedness for people earning up to $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.

Yet, addressing a group of younger people, he claimed that he “got it passed by a vote or two.”

BIDEN on his student loan debt bailout: "It's passed. I got it passed by a vote or two."



What is he talking about? Congress never voted on it. pic.twitter.com/62Ov7znOfZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

Keep in mind that this is one of his major initiatives, nit some minor program whose details he plausibly might have forgotten, even if of sound mind. It was also just enjoined by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals because a president does not have the constitutional authority to spend hundreds of billions of dollars without congressional appropriations.

This issue is, to use a phrase recently employed by the inimitable Karine Jean-Pierre, “top of mind.” And since “top of mind” allegedly preoccupies Biden, according to KJP, this means that’s the man has slipped the bonds of rationality and now is living in a fantasy world when it comes to the principal affairs of state.

Nick Arama of RedState says that it’s “Time for the 25th.” I strongly suspect that if voters decisively repudiate the Democrats on November 8, we’ll see Democrats start to talk about the 25th as they want to distance their own political futures from Biden.

Hat tip: Ed Lasky

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab