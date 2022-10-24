Why won’t any congressional Democrats support the bill sanctioning Iran’s leaders for human rights violations?

A vast protest movement of demonstrations all over Iran is shaking that theocratic and despotic regime led by Ayatolla Khmenei to its core. Now in their sixth week, the demonstrators, including many women, are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini for allegedly violating the strict dress code imposed on women, wearing a scarf in a way that displeased the religious police, who beat her to death. A new generation that came of age after President Obama betrayed the hopes of the Green Revolution in 2009 once again threatens the stability of the ruling circle's hold on power.

Atatollah Khamenei

As Adam Kredo reports in the Free Beacon:

As the Iranian regime violently cracks down on growing nationwide protests, lawmakers’ attention is again on the atrocities committed at the hands of the Iranian regime. Yet not a single House Democrat has lent support to legislation that would sanction Iran’s supreme leader and his inner circle for mass human rights crimes, according to senior congressional sources familiar with the matter. The bill, dubbed the Mahsa Amini Act after the 22-year-old Iranian woman who was killed by the regime’s morality police for improperly wearing her head covering, would "impose sanctions on the supreme leader of Iran and the president of Iran and their respective offices for human rights abuses and support for terrorism," according to a copy of the measure obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. (snip) The Republican-led bill was circulated to every single Democratic House office, but not a single one has yet to cosponsor the bill, two senior Republican congressional aides told the Free Beacon.

Democrats have been throwing around reckless charges of being “Pro-Putin” or of being “in Putin’s camp” against anyone who dares to question President Biden’s conduct of foreign policy in Ukraine, which is scurrilous. But those who use such language need to answer why they are protecting the monsters who rule Iran with an iron fist while they plot to annihilate Israel (The Little Satan”) and the United States (“The Great Satan”). And now that Iran is supplying drones used by Russia in Ukraine, they need to answer why they are protecting leaders who are definitely “in Putin’s camp.”

A good guess for the source of this reticence would be the Biden Administration’s attempt to revive the JCPOA Iran nuclear deal. But that travesty is dead and should remain in its grave. Revival would channel billions to Iran just as the regime is tottering and offers no prospect of deterring Iran’s fanatical leaders from their quest to destroy us.

Photo credit: Khamenei.ir CC BY 4.0 license