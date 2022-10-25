A song for patriots

One of the more disturbing recent developments in America is the toppling of statuary, i.e. the destruction of public art that celebrates our history and heroes. It’s a part of the Left’s ongoing War on the Past.

Given the new low to which some benighted Americans have sunk, with the government almost condoning the trashing of our history, it’s heartening to see that our cousins across the pond are still proud of their heritage.

Men and women of America, I give you Hubert Parry’s 1916 Anglican hymn “Jerusalem” (score). King George V supposedly preferred this composition to “God Save the King.” In fact, there’s been a move to adopt Parry’s fine hymn as England’s national anthem. The text of “Jerusalem” is William Blake’s moving poem “And did those feet in ancient time.”

I’ve just come across several beautiful videos of “Jerusalem” that I’d like to share with you below. Our first rendition is from the ending of a movie that all decent card-carrying members of the Anglosphere should already have screened. (In case the embed below gets dropped someday, here’s the permanent link):

Here’s a rendition by the congregation of Blackburn Cathedral in Lancashire (again, here’s the permalink). One of the reasons to include this performance is the lovely descant that kicks in with “Oh clouds, unfold! Bring me my chariot of fire!”

Our final rendering is a performance of Elgar’s setting of the Parry’s hymn, and it’s performed at Royal Albert Hall with the audience joining in, which is a tradition on the BBC’s Last Night of the Proms (permalink):

I’d say these Brits love their country. We could use more of that sentiment here in America, especially among our misguided young people. Long live the Anglosphere!

Jon N. Hall of ULTRACON OPINION is a programmer from Kansas City.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab