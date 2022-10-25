The left strikes again, trying to shut down a Ball State professor for teaching intelligent design

There are millions of known, and unknown animal and plant species on Earth and yet there are few evolutionary trees to trace how they began.

A Ball State professor was fired for daring to bring up intelligent design along with evolution. The atheists who abhor the idea got the university to cave. He eventually got reinstated.

Intelligent Design' Professor Returns to University That Banned His Class A physics professor whose intelligent design course, “Boundaries of Science” — a definite no-no in the no-longer-hallowed halls of academia — was dropped in 2013 by Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, after complaints from atheists, is scheduled to return to the BSU campus in late October. When Professor Eric Hedin returns to his old stomping grounds on October 26, his topic of discussion will again be intelligent design (ID). The theory holds that certain features of the universe and living things are best explained by an intelligent cause, not an undirected process or natural selection.

Intelligent design is a worthy idea that deserves consideration in the academic realm. After all, animals and plants clearly evolved, yet the origin of life on Earth cannot be explained by evolution, nor can the infinite universe. Seems the left can't handle the concept of intelligent design.

As RedState noted:

...unlike Creationism , the belief that God is the “absolute creator of heaven and earth, out of nothing,” intelligent design suggests a higher intelligence, scientific evidence, and physics are not mutually exclusive in discussions about the origin of the universe and subsequent life.

Sadly, leftists won't tolerate diversity, whether it be about climate change, evolution, COVID, or when talking about gender.

Colleges are supposed to be incubators for teaching and learning. Sadly, they have essentially become thought police who indoctrinate instead of educate. They seek to silence those who dare disagree with their leftist agenda.

There are a multitude of things on Earth and throughout the universe that were not created due to evolution. Here is a sample:

The sun, moon, stars, planets.

Thunder, lightning, rain, tornados, hurricanes, tsunamis, volcanos, El Nino, La Nina, high tide, and low tide.

There are a huge number of natural elements that allow us to live and thrive that can't be explained by evolution.

The modern periodic table includes the 92 naturally occurring elements found in earth’s crust and ocean There are a massive number of natural resources that can't be explained by evolution Any natural substance that humans use can be considered a natural resource. Oil, coal, natural gas, metals, stone and sand are natural resources. Other natural resources are air, sunlight, soil and water. Animals, birds, fish and plants are natural resources as well There's also the rotation and orbit of the Earth and gravity. In intelligent design, the Earth was placed over 92 million miles from the Sun, the Earth's heat source. The Sun's temperature is around 27 million degrees at its core. If the Earth was closer, it would burn up. If it was farther away, we would freeze.

Soil contains a lot of natural nutrients and can't be explained by evolution

Soil is a major source of nutrients needed by plants for growth. The three main nutrients are nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K). Together they make up the trio known as NPK. Other important nutrients are calcium, magnesium and sulfur. Plants also need small quantities of iron, manganese, zinc, copper, boron and molybdenum, known as trace elements because only traces are needed by the plant. The role these nutrients play in plant growth is complex, and this document provides only a brief outline.

Humans breathe out CO2 that makes plants thrive and plants emit oxygen that allows humans to live. Neither can be explained by evolution.

The process where a tiny sperm and tiny egg get together and within a few months a human is produced with all its body parts and organs is formed is an amazing creation that cannot be explained by evolution.

Women, not men, have the body parts necessary to carry a child from conception to birth.

Women have a womb (uterus), not men.

The placenta is an organ that develops in the uterus during pregnancy. This structure provides oxygen and nutrients to a growing baby. It also removes waste products from the baby's blood. The placenta attaches to the wall of the uterus, and the baby's umbilical cord arises from it. Women have all the parts necessary for a birth canal to give birth, not men. After birth, women can produce milk for the baby, not men. Breast milk is an amazing creation as the composition and nutrients change as the baby grows naturally The composition of your breast milk changes - and continues to change - to meet the unique needs of your baby, even as he or she grows into a toddler!

No matter what the media, educators, entertainers, and other Democrats say, men have not evolved to where they can carry a baby and give birth. Men are basically the sperm donors because women have not evolved to where they produce sperm and it takes two to tango.

The older I get, the more amazed I am at how blessed we are on Earth and with nature. The natural processes and instincts can not be explained by evolution.

Humans have two sets of teeth, elephants can have up to six sets in their lifetime.

Caterpillars eat poisonous milkweed, in order to inject Monarch butterflies with a toxin that protects it from predators.

The mother penguin lays an egg and then hands it to the father for protection who almost starves himself to death while protecting their baby penguin

Male emperor penguins will not eat for up to four months, from the time they arrive at the colony to breed until the egg has hatched and the mother returns to feed. They lose almost half of their body weight during this time.

Isn't it amazing how much trouble animals will go to to protect their unborn while a significant number of humans consider their unborn a nuisance and no more worthy of care than a clump of dirt?

To determine the sex of animals, all you have to do is examine their body parts, it doesn't make any difference how they feel.

I recently have had two knee replacements. My knee joint was replaced by three natural resources. Titanium, cobalt, and plastic (oil). Thank goodness the human brain was invented that allowed my arthritic knees to be replaced. My knees didn't evolve.

We hear a lot about artificial intelligence but all computers and robots are developed by humans and programmed by humans. Algorithms at social media outlets, used to silence people, are designed by humans. The human brain is the source of artificial intelligence.

We should learn to admit that there are many things, especially about the origin of life and the universe that are unexplainable and stop pretending that the science is settled.

Why would we trust politicians, bureaucrats and others to control sea levels, temperatures, and storm activity when there are so many natural variables that we have no control over?

We should also stop pretending that a party who can't define a woman and which pretends men can give birth are the party of science.