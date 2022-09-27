We don’t need no stinkin’ electric cars

California seems to fancy itself a bellwether for the rest of the country. Not content to ban all gasoline-powered cars by 2035, California’s Air Resources Board upped the ante last week by decreeing that no new natural gas space and waters heaters were to be sold after 2030, and also “proposed that all big rig trucks must go electric [!]”

Not to be outdone, John Deere wants farmers to switch to electric tractors and combines. Mr. Royal Brown writes:

A close friend farms over 10,000 acres of corn in the Midwest. The property is spread out over three counties. His operation is a “partnership farm” with John Deere… He recently received a phone call from his John Deere representative, and they want the farm to go to electric tractors and combines in 2023. He currently has 5 diesel combines that cost $900,000 each that are traded-in every 3 years. Also, over 10 really BIG tractors. JD wants him to go all electric soon. He said: “Ok, I have some questions. How do I charge these combines when they are 3 counties away from the shop in the middle of a cornfield, in the middle of nowhere? How do I run them 24 hours a day for 10 or 12 days straight when the harvest is ready, and the weather is coming in? How do I get a 50,000+ lb. combine that takes up the width of an entire road back to the shop 20 miles away when the battery goes dead?” There was dead silence on the other end of the phone…

Hey, let’s convert freight rail and ocean container shipping from diesel to electric!

Kent Moss’ recent AT blog laid out the hidden truths behind electric cars, including the massive amount of mining required to manufacture the batteries, which must be replaced every 3-5 years, and which cannot be recycled:

To manufacture each E.V. auto battery, the following material must be processed: 25,000 pounds of brine for the lithium, 30,000 pounds of ore for the cobalt, 5,000 pounds of ore for the nickel, and 25,000 pounds of ore for copper. All told, suppliers must dig up 500,000 pounds of the earth's crust for just one battery.

As a rule of thumb, each pound of ore for metals, or brine for lithium, yields @ 1/1000th of a pound of cobalt, lithium, nickel, etc. Surely electrifying the world’s transportation would entail an unsustainable amount of rapacious mining. Even if that were not the case, this country will not blanket the landscape with the unending expanses of windmills and solar panels which would be required to electrically power all these grandiose schemes.

Once the phase-out of the internal combustion engine is too far underway to be easily reversed, we will inevitably be told that we must learn to live with less -- fewer cars, boats, ATVs, appliances, snowmobiles, heat, AC, lawns, food, water -- you name it. The only rational conclusion is that the goal is not to get us into electric cars, but to get us out of our own cars as much as possible, and into public transportation, bicycles, scooters, walking shoes, and high-density urban housing. Don’t worry, our elite betters will be okay, and as the Great Reset boys like to say, you will owe nothing, own nothing, eat bugs, and be happy, so shut up and pay your taxes!

Electric cars can be fun and exciting, with instantaneous torque and slick designs. However, in the long run we all will fare better if we refuse to buy electric vehicles. We can seriously disrupt these electric lunatic woke plans by not going along with them.

Refusing to cooperate also means not voting Democrat. All Democrats up and down the line are backbencher drones who dare not utter a peep of disapproval as they vote for, or at least acquiesce to, every egregious policy demanded by Pelosi, Schumer, Biden and his host of Obama handlers.

Image: Santeri Viinamäki