Time for Democrats to take on red?

In August 2018, I suggested that "Red and blue states need a color change." And after President Joe Biden outed himself as an American communist, he delivered a primetime address denouncing "MAGA" Republicans outside Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, with Independence Hall in the background bathed in communist blood-red lights, it might be time to re-evaluate the merits of switching colors to better reflect the true historical ideologies of the political parties.

President Biden loves red!

It may not be well known that up until 2000, Democrats had been represented by red and Republicans by blue. But since the 2000 United States presidential election, "red states" and "blue states" have referred to states whose voters predominantly choose either the Republican Party (red) or Democrat party (blue) presidential candidates.

Wikipedia provides the following:

The current terminology of "red states" and "blue states" came into use in the United States presidential election of 2000 on an episode of the Today show on October 30, 2000, wanting to avoid any implied connection between the Democratic Party and the Communist Party. According to The Washington Post, the terms were coined by journalist Tim Russert, during his televised coverage of the 2000 presidential election. That was not the first election during which the news media used colored maps to depict voter preferences in the various states, but it was the first time a standard color scheme took hold; the colors were often reversed or different colors used before the 2000 election.

After President Biden's performance in Philadelphia, Democrats can no longer avoid the connection between the Democrat party and the Communist Party. As the head of the Democrat party, President Biden telegraphed an unmistakable message to "the workers" that they can no longer hide their communist leanings. Of course, leftists and communists and anarchists should be identified with communist blood-red colors. Then they can get matching color armbands.

We know reversing the U.S. political colors would flip the longstanding 20-year convention of the political colors of the past, whereby red symbols (such as the Red Flag or Red Star) were associated with left-wing politics, and right-wing movements often chose blue as a contrasting color.

For 2022, we should take President Biden's lead: Democrats should return to their past socialist and communist glories and be represented by red. Republicans by blue.

MAGA hats will have to become blue, like the background color of the field of stars on the American flag. Or red, white, and blue, like the colors of the flag the left and Democrats historically forget to include during their presidential conventions. They want red flags; we should give them red flags. Let them display their red flags. I'm sure Hunter Biden has plenty of red flags from his dealings with China.

Lefty companies will be required to get with the color change. Tesla, always leading the pack, already embraces the new color scheme. Facebook and Twitter and IBM and Boeing and Lockheed Martin will have to get new colors for their images. No longer will pale or dark blue work.

Democrats should want to change the background color of their logos to communist red immediately, which is right between fire engine red and blood red on the color charts. Something that is more apropos.

It's time to turn the Democrats' blue states back to something with which they can readily identify, somewhere on the color spectrum between mayhem and murder, forest fires and street fires: communist red.

President Biden obviously favors communist red. It's time to give Uncle Joe a win, use the appropriate terms and political colors to accurately differentiate between states being perceived as socialist and liberal and those perceived as American and conservative.

Image via Max Pixel.