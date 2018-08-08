Red and blue states need a color change

Since the 2000 United States presidential election, "red states" and "blue states" have referred to states whose voters predominantly choose either the Republican Party (red) or Democratic Party (blue) presidential candidates. Wikipedia provides the following:

The current terminology of "red states" and "blue states" came into use in the United States presidential election of 2000 on an episode of the Today show on October 30, 2000, wanting to avoid any implied connection between the Democratic Party and the Communist Party. According to The Washington Post, the terms were coined by journalist Tim Russert, during his televised coverage of the 2000 presidential election. That was not the first election during which the news media used colored maps to depict voter preferences in the various states, but it was the first time a standard color scheme took hold; the colors were often reversed or different colors used before the 2000 election. Reversing the U.S. political colors would flip the longstanding convention of the political colors of the past, whereby red symbols (such as the Red Flag or Red Star) were associated with left-wing politics, and right-wing movements often chose blue as a contrasting color. Up until 2000, Democrats were represented by red and Republicans by blue. For 2018, Democrats should return to their past socialist glories and be represented by red. Republicans by blue. MAGA hats will have to become blue, like the background color of the field of stars on the American Flag. The political parties would not be immune to the color change. Lefty companies will be required to get with the program. Tesla has already embraced the color scheme. Facebook and Twitter will have to get new background colors. No longer will pale or dark blue work. The two social media giants are shutting down Republican and conservative thought – activities of the liberal and the left – with their red pens. They should change the background color of their logos to communist red, which is right between fire engine red and blood red on the color charts. The communists and socialists have emerged from their hole and are back in American politics with a vengeance. It's time to flip the left, turn the Democrats' blue states back to something with which they can readily identify, somewhere on the color spectrum between mayhem and murder: communist red. The Democratic Party is on the cusp of going full socialist with Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as its newest leaders. It's time to use the appropriate terms and political colors to accurately differentiate between states being perceived as socialist and liberal and those perceived as American and conservative.