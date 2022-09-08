The beauty of Eliza Fletcher’s life

On September 2, 2022, kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher went for an early morning jog in Memphis, Tennessee. She was never seen alive again. Days later, her body was found. The man who took her life has been arrested, is being held without bond, and will, we must hope, spend the rest of his life in prison.

There has been victim blaming of Eliza for running alone early in the morning dressed in a pair of shorts and a sports bra. There have been wild conspiracy theories about her death because her grandfather was a billionaire. Social media users speculated that her husband had her killed for her money, even mocking him on Twitter. Tucker Carlson pointed to crime statistics for Memphis, the most dangerous city in the country according to federal statistics. It seems that everyone has something to say about Eliza’s death.

Image: Eliza Fletcher. Twitter screen grab.

I want to talk about her life. I never knew Eliza Fletcher, but I work in an elementary school, so I know a lot of people like Eliza Fletcher, good decent people who love working with little kids. With teachers in such short supply across the country, Eliza could have worked anywhere. She chose to work at St. Mary’s Episcopal School in Memphis.

It’s a nice, little, all-girls school that’s been around since 1847. The website shows kids playing, dancing, singing, doing artwork, and interacting with staff members who clearly care about them.

Eliza must have been such a wonderful addition to this school. Her family released a statement saying,

We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her. Now it’s time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her. We appreciate all the expressions of love and concern we have received.

A short video shows Eliza on Zoom, interacting with her students:

God bless her soul. Video showing Eliza Fletcher singing to students at St. Mary's Episcopal School. Clearly she was a very kind and loving soul #lizafletcher #ElizaFletcher #Memphis pic.twitter.com/eTZ9QQZ0s8 — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) September 6, 2022

I can only imagine how captivated the little ones were. I know I was spellbound. Her joy in life shines in every gesture and smile. May she rest in peace.

