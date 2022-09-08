When it comes to the election, methinks Joe Biden protests too much

“I will not stand by and let elections be stolen by people who simply refuse to believe that they lost,” bellowed President Joe Biden during his primetime “Gates of Hell” speech last Thursday night.

He looked angry and sounded angry as he shook his fists in the ominous red lights framing his podium. Biden has also said that questioning the election is a “dagger at the throat of democracy.” Really?

Is Hillary Clinton putting a dagger to the throat of democracy as she still questions the outcome of the 2016 election? Did Joe Biden put a dagger to the throat of the 2000 election when he claimed that Al Gore did not lose that election?

I am not a shrink. I don’t even portray a psychologist on TV. But it seems to me that President Biden is letting the world see how insecure he is about the outcome of the 2020 election.

Image: Joe Biden. YouTube screen grab.

We are told, for example, that Joe Biden received over 80,000,000 votes in the 2020 election. We are informed that Donald Trump finished in second place with 74,000,000 votes. We were also told that that Trump’s cyber security chief, Christopher Krebs, called the 2020 election the “cleanest election in history.”

Most people would be exuberant if they had won an election by six million votes, but not Joe “count every vote” Biden. In a land where our Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, Joe claims we are insurrectionists if we dare point out glaring irregularities in the 2020 election. If he won so convincingly, why is he so touchy about challenges?

A confident winner welcomes questions. If he knew that he had won, fair and square, that he had nothing to hide, why not open the books to an audit? But Joe doesn’t act like a confident winner. He acts like he and his people have a lot to hide.

As he stood before Independence Hall last Thursday night, Biden accused 2020 doubters of trying to steal the 2020 election. Questioning and stealing are two different actions. On the football fields and the baseball diamonds, opponents can now challenge questionable calls by judges. On the tennis court, John McEnroe made himself famous by engaging in spirited chats with line judges.

President Biden is a big supporter of government K-12 education. His wife, Doctor Jill Biden, is an educator. One of the mantras repeated in public and private schools by teachers across the fruited plains is, “There is no such thing as a stupid question.”

When Biden tells us not to inquire, he sprinkles Miracle Grow on our questions. He forgets most of us grew up in a free country where unpleasant, stupid, and provocative questions are normal, even encouraged. Questions remain. Who won the 2020 election? Was the 2020 election really the “cleanest election” in history?

Ned Cosby, a regular contributor to American Thinker, is a pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His newest novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.