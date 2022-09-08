If leftists are cruising to victory in November, then why are they provoking violence?

Have you ever noticed that liars are often tripped up by their own contradictions?

That's when they want you to believe two concepts that can't be true at the same time.

Leftist liars have been trying to sell us the same song and dance that no one cares about the recession, inflation, crime, energy prices, illegal invasion, fentanyl killing kids, the ongoing supply chain disruptions, national debt, geopolitical Instability, foreign policy disasters and a government that is growing way beyond belief for weeks now.

Instead, we're supposed to believe in their constantly recycled opinion pieces — Biden hits his stride, people are fired up to vote, and the American Pravda is wondering if the "red wave is crashing." Don't worry if you've missed all those tall tales; it's the same psy-op we saw in August, and it will be more of the same in September and October with every boring repetition — until we can all repeat them as though they were sayings from Mao Zedong's little red book.

The funny thing is that no matter how many times the nation's socialist media spew out the same propaganda that would have made Joseph Goebbels proud, they don't seem to gain any traction. It's almost as if the people are smart enough to see through the lies of the anti-liberty left. No one wants the same old socialism. No one wants vote-buying with other people's money cruelly confiscated (hence the need for thousands of new IRS agents, armed and willing to use deadly force).

Who would have guessed that people aren't going to ignore out-of-control crime, inflation, foreign policy threats, government growing beyond belief, supply chain disruptions, fuel prices, recession, and an insane national debt?

Anyone with a passing knowledge of the history of collectivism knows that all of that is going to become far worse if the leftist enemies of liberty maintain control, so there is no reason any sane person would want any more of this.

We're supposed to believe that national candidates of the socialist left are superior. Pennsylvania "Democratic" senatorial candidate Fetterman is Bernie Sanders in a hoodie. Arizona "Democratic" senatorial candidate Kelly wants to confiscate your guns like the rest of the liberty-grabber left. Why would anyone vote for those people?

So the anti-liberty left is supposed to be on the crest of a commie tsunami, with "Dark Brandon" leading the way buying votes, demonizing half the country, and that's supposed to be a "winning strategy"?

If that were the case, they would have no need to come up with something else. Now that they have, they've shown themselves to be absolute liars.

A recent poll conducted by the Trafalgar group had a majority of Americans (56.8%) respond that Biden's declaration of war on Trump voters was a "dangerous escalation in rhetoric" which was "designed to incite conflict amongst Americans."

Recent days have seen an uptick in anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left talking about civil war to the point of threatening that if we don't vote for them. The Washington Post had this opinion piece: "Why I've stopped fearing America is headed for civil war," with all manner of the usual projection we've grown to know and loathe from the freedom-haters on the left. Then we got a follow-on piece from the always appropriately named No More Mister Nice Blog. Remember, we're all supposed to forget all the burning, looting, and murder from the BLM riots.

You should know that didn't happen, according to Oliver Willis Explains. Apparently, the idea is that we haven't seen political violence from the nation's socialist left, so the only threat is from the pro-freedom right. Go figure.

Now they are talking about a new threat of "violence and disruption" on Election Day:

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) on Sunday said election officials nationwide are most worried about "violence and disruption" as the midterm elections approach. "Violence and disruption on Election Day, first and foremost, and in the days surrounding the election," Benson told CBS "Face the Nation" chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett when asked about her biggest concern. "Secondly, there's a concern about the ongoing spread of misinformation, which, of course fuels the potential for additional threats, harassment and even violence on Election Day," Benson added.

Polling data show that people are concerned about political violence. Well, to quote the "church lady" from Saturday Night Live, back when it was funny: "Well, how convenient." Everyone has essentially put the COVID emergency behind us. The Monkeypox (leave out the "k") "crisis" didn't quite pan out as they had hoped.

Besides, everyone on the pro-freedom right was going to have the same reaction if the anti-liberty left tried to bring that back. So our would-be overlords had to come up with something new to justify cheat-by-mail and everything else.

But if they really were heading for victory, they would have no need to provoke violence or talk about civil war. This is how we know that is gaslighting of the highest order.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: 10 Tampa Bay via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).