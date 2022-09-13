Republicans, don't succumb to weak knees. Don't get rid of Trump.

The following is copied and pasted from the text of the president's remarks at a Democratic National Committee reception in Maryland, on September 8, one week after his demagogic harangue at the entrance of Independence Hall in Philadelphia:

Extreme MAGA Republicans just don't threaten our personal and economic rights; they embrace political violence. Think about it. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They threaten our very democracy. They — and that's not hyperbole. To this day, they defend the mob that stormed the Capitol on January 6.

Biden continues his rant that "MAGA Republicans [among other evils] threaten our very democracy." What's to be done with people who "threaten" the country? Wouldn't the Stalinists say "lock them up"? Make no mistake about it: Biden has not backpedaled from his anti-Republican stance, declared so volubly on the evening of September 1. Consider him part of the Stalinist campaign against the freedom-loving spirit of the American people, extolled by Madison in Federalist No. 57.

All Republican voters and independents should consider Biden as one with the Stalinists. Dave Seminara, identified as "a former diplomat, at the bottom of his September 12 Wall Street Journal op-ed, pointed out that Biden refers to "'ultra-MAGA voters [as] domestic terrorists." Yet he argues that Republicans must send Citizen Trump packing.

In the penultimate paragraph of his roll-Trump-under-the-bus screed, "I Wasn't Never Trump — but I Say Not Again," this former diplomat, nearing 50 by his own admission, writes, "If Republicans want to escape the nightmare conditions Mr. Biden has inflicted on the country, they can't allow Mr. Trump to continue to lead the party." Trump should not be permitted to lead the MAGA Republican Party, the party he formed, the party that a victorious Biden would likely move to throttle? Seminara leads his final paragraph with this assertion: "The best-case scenario for the left is for Republicans to succumb to their fears and stick with an unpopular polarizing candidate who would re-enter the White House at 78 if elected."

This writer cannot claim to be a former diplomat, but admitting to being well into his 83rd year, this observer has been following leftist political shenanigans some 60 percent of the time longer. If this extra time does not immediately yield greater wisdom, arguably, it does open greater opportunity for lesson-learning.

Accordingly, I submit that the best-case scenario for the left is for Republicans to succumb to the lies about Donald J. Trump and his MAGA program spewed daily (with the possible two-day exception to note the passing of Queen Elizabeth II) and throw Citizen Trump to the Stalinist wolves, for their glee and great amusement, to the utter demoralization of the Trump base, left to wander aimless in the political desert, puzzled, indeed grieving, at their abandonment by their GOP leaders, now understood to be craven when confronted by Stalinist lies and despicable propaganda.

This is not to aver that Mr. Trump is without fault, but the fault is neither with his actions — not at all objectionable per the insightful Victor Davis Hanson, writing in American Greatness — nor his MAGA program, laudatory per Roger Kimball, writing at the same website. As President Trump's experience with the nausea-inducing James Comey, formerly of the partisan FBI, and more recently the backstabbing remarks of William Barr, his second attorney general, Mr. Trump has some difficulty in separating the reliable political wheat from the Deep State chaff. But in 2025 and thereafter, a second-term President Trump should rely on his vice president to drain the swamp of its Deep State resisters and focus on making the MAGA program a permanent fixture of the freedom-loving spirit of the American people. To encourage the Stalinists to claim victory over Donald J. Trump is to watch repression reign.

