Embalmers finding strange, fibrous clots unlike normal blood

The Epoch Times reported that beginning in 2020 and 2021, embalmers from around the country have been observing unusual blood clots in corpses that resemble nothing like what they have ever seen: "The Epoch Times received additional videos and photos of the anomalous clots, but could not upload them due to the level of gore."

In August, Mike Adams analyzed one of the clots from an embalmer alongside blood from an unvaccinated person, using "inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP_ MS), triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry," which are commonly used to test food for metals, pesticides, and glyphosate. Mr. Adams "found that the clots are lacking key elements present in healthy human blood, such as iron, potassium, and magnesium, suggesting that they are formed from something other than blood."

Richard Hirschman, a licensed funeral director and embalmer for more than 20 years, told the Epoch Times that

prior to 2020, 2021, we probably would see somewhere between 5 to 10 percent of the bodies that we would embalm [having] blood clots. ... [W]e are familiar with what blood clots are, and we've had to deal with them over time. ... [N]ow, 50 percent to 70 percent of the bodies [he sees] have clots. For me to embalm a body without any clots, kind of like how it was in the day, prior to all of this stuff ... [i]t's rare. ... [T]he exception is to embalm a body without clots.

Mr. Hirschman has been trying to confirm the vaccination status of those deceased persons who had heavy clots, but he doesn't always get to speak with the families, and they may not know if their deceased relatives were vaccinated. So far in 2022 he has embalmed 364 bodies, of which 156 had heavy clots, and 56 were confirmed vaccinated.

Wade Hamilton, a cardiologist who is familiar with clots, said,

They are not normal post-mortem clots but rather the long tiny strings may have been etiologic in the deaths, preventing circulation to those regions. Others have shown that the spike protein can and does unfold and form a different configuration, contributing to tight string-like bonded structures with longitudinal twisting as well as cross binding, visible by microscopy, each one measuring angstroms in diameter — it takes 25,400,000 angstroms to make an inch — a typical capillary is around 5 microns, so many strings are needed to occlude a vessel.

These clots can vary in size from as long as a person's leg, or "as thick as a pinky finger." The embalming process has become more difficult because the thick, viscous blood does not easily drain from the bodies. It is not unusual for the embalmer to have to massage and manipulate the veins and arteries, even using forceps, in order to remove the thick, clotted blood. Some embalmers wish to remain anonymous while discussing these clots for fear of how their employers might react.

Another embalmer, Wallace Hooker, says that some embalmers with "lesser skills" might not find the clots after draining, and that pathologists performing autopsies might not fully check the vascular system:

Some embalmers are not being thorough embalmers. Many work for corporate firms that absolutely do not allow a cell phone in the embalming room. They do not allow photos to be taken, and it's grounds for immediate dismissal.

Published medical literature recognizes a correlation between blood clots and the mRNA vaccines, but nothing approaching this level of clotting has worked its way up the medical establishment ladder.

In the Canadian province of Alberta, the leading cause of death is now "cause unknown." Is that a matter of not finding what you're not looking for? The deaths from these bizarre clots must be thoroughly investigated, and the findings made public. However, that may be an unrealistic expectation, based upon 1) the massive amount of money involved and 2) the unfathomable amount of crow that would have to be eaten by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, the WHO, CDC, NIH, FDA, plus private and public scientific and academic institutions, if the vaccines were proven to be the cause of these clots.

If these deaths continue to increase, so will speculation that the mRNA vaccines are causing the clots. For example, do they contain some sort of self-replicating nanotechnology, and if so, are the blood clots an accidental byproduct? Or is this by design — do the vaccines represent a globalist slow-motion "kill shot" for depopulation? These are the sort of firestorms that will be fueled if this issue is not quickly and seriously addressed.

Image: qimono via Pixabay, Pixabay License.