Project praised by the World Economic Forum may shutter due to Green Agenda consequences

A collaborative research project headquartered in Switzerland — which has long been the subject of controversy and conspiracy theorizing — may be forced to shutter its high-profile particle collider due to the European energy crisis.

Over the years, CERN has been in the headlines for varying reasons. On July 4, 2012, researchers discovered what they determined to be the “God Particle”; internet users frequently theorize about the official logo appearing to incorporate a “666”; and in August 2016, a viral video purported to show a ritual sacrifice at the foot of a statue which stands in an inner courtyard — Shiva the God of Destruction, no less — but don’t worry, nothing going on with the creepy globalists! According to a CERN spokesperson, it was just a prank by some mischievous scientists:

CERN welcomes every year thousands of scientific users from all over the world and sometimes some of them let their humour [sic] go too far.

However, this week, news that CERN may suspend research at its most well-known endeavor is quite ironic, given the circumstances and parties involved.

The World Economic Forum has long had intimate ties with the Swiss laboratory — in 2018, CERN’s Director-General, Fabiola Gianotti, was the co-chair at the annual conference in Davos. In 2017, Gianotti published an article on the WEF website, making the argument that scientists — but only those operating under agenda-based “science” — ought to be at the “highest levels” of policy-making. According to Gianotti:

We live at a time of tremendous opportunity generated by advances in science and technology, yet at the same time we face major societal challenges ranging from food supply to climate change [emphasis added], all of which require the contribution of science if they are to be overcome. Perhaps the greatest challenge of all is making sure that science is on the policy agenda in the first place. Any disconnect between science and policy has potentially negative implications for all of us because it undermines evidence-based decision making when we need it the most. If science is not fully engaged with policy-making, we are likely to see ill-informed decisions with global consequences for issues such as climate, and we may be hindered in seizing the opportunities that science and technology have to offer.

Well in the years since, the European Union and European heads of state adhered to the instruction of Gianotti and the WEF, leapt on the Greenie bandwagon, and destroyed energy independence and the reliability of the electric grid. Now, Europe is in the middle of a crippling energy crisis. “Scientists” leading the decision-making process in government policy followed the same “climate change” alarmism that’s been around for more than 50 years, and now citizens in First World countries are facing catastrophic consequences — quite the opposite of Gianotti’s claim that forming policy on agenda-driven science would prevent “negative implications” right? In my humble opinion, widespread “energy poverty” is proof that hitching policy to climate science is an absolute and abject failure.

What’s most satisfying though, is the very venture which Gianotti directs and a jewel of the WEF is threatened by their own Green Agenda blueprint. You’ve got to love the irony.