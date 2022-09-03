‘Detransitioning’ California teen speaks before pro-harm legislators

This session, California lawmaker Scott Wiener introduced Senate Bill 107, described on his website as a law to provide “trans” children and their custodians ideological refuge, stating:

[The bill] will protect trans kids and their families if they flee to California from Alabama, Texas, Idaho or any other state criminalizing the parents of trans kids for allowing them to receive gender-affirming care. If these parents and their kids come to California, the legislation will help protect them from having their kids taken away from them or from being criminally prosecuted for supporting their trans kids’ access to healthcare.

No surprise, Wiener represents a San Francisco district, and lives in the notoriously fringe culture capital of Castro — conservative commentator Matt Walsh recently discovered a surgeon in the same vicinity who is a “specialist” in the “gender-affirming care” field of which Wiener speaks (Scott Mosser has admittedly performed double mastectomies on girls as young as thirteen years old).

This week, members of the public were able to address the proposed legislation and the lawmakers behind the bill. One of the citizens to speak out against it, was a “detransitioning” teenager Chloe Cole.

Cole laid bare her testimony, relaying the source of her trauma, and pleaded with lawmakers to protect other hurting children from the tragic consequences of permanent surgical choices.​​

At 12, “trans” content on social media led Cole to believe she was a boy, and by age 15, members of the medical community provided her with “gender-affirming care” and mutilated her body.

Given her experiences, Cole is now spreading awareness regarding the reality of surgical measures to address gender identity disorder. She said:

I needed meaningful help and counseling when I was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, not unrestricted affirmation and medical intervention. ….And…. In California, a child can’t get a tan at a tanning booth but a hysterectomy and double mastectomy is no issue. Let that sink in.

As Cole said initially, her story is “not hyperbole.” Instances of irreversible surgeries are not anomalies, rather they’re the norm, and on the rise.

Cole referred to herself as “the canary in the coalmine” and there’s no other way to describe the actions undertaken by the medical community, collectively operating under the influence of an insidious and highly politicized agenda — this is a great social experiment to a degree of which Mengele would be envious.

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany manages a website which includes testimonies of state-sanctioned human experimentation under the Nazi regime. The following is from a woman who went through a sterilization procedure:

The experiment was done on my uterus. I was given shots in my uterus and as a result of that I was fainting from severe pain for a year and a half. [Years later,] Professor Hirsh from the hospital in Tzrifin examined me and said that my uterus became as a uterus of a 4-year-old child and that my ovaries shrank.

How is this really any different than what the American medical community is doing now? Forced doesn’t seem much different than coerced.

Medical ethics require that the physician or practitioner “do no harm” — however, with a political agenda undermining the entire community, and no steadying anchor of objective morality, children are caught in the crossfire of the culture wars and human experimentation. As Cole asked the panel of legislators:

How many more children’s bodies will be destroyed before you actually listen? What is the sweet spot? 100? 200? 1000?

Yet, the State Senate passed the bill, and California initiated open season on vulnerable children.

