Matt Walsh said it first — stories of mutilated children on the operating table are not 'misinformation'

Where else but at a private practice in downtown San Francisco?

Dr. Scott Mosser is a "transgender specialist" who performs "top" surgeries on those who suffer from gender identity disorder — and according to his own website, some of his patients are even adolescent children.

Let me introduce you to Dr. Scott Mosser, who cuts the breasts off of adolescent girls. Many surgeons across the country will and do inflict “top surgery” on minors. Mosser assures us that he follows very “strict” guidelines before performing double mastectomies on children. pic.twitter.com/JoNjLnOAa6 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 30, 2022

This week, well known conservative commentator Matt Walsh highlighted Mosser's transgressions across social media, and in follow-up threads, fellow activist Christopher Rufo shared a video of Mosser, where he discusses his Mengele-type experiments. Rufo detailed that Mosser had committed over 2,000 surgeries of sex organ mutilation, and in Mosser's own words, he said:

I do not have a minimum age of any sort in my practice. There's no chronological age that says you don't get surgery. Now having said that, I don't think I've ever done a consult on a 12-year-old yet, but we would if one came our way, we just haven't had reason to. And then we've done a number of 13-year-olds who we did consults on, I think I've done one or two 13-year-old surgeries[.]

In the recorded video call, a member of the original audience then asks Mosser, "What is [sic] the youngest age a transmasculine kid could consider the surgery?" To this, Mr. Mosser replied, "So, there is no youngest age, at all. With parental consent, somebody could even do a consult with me at age ten, eleven, or twelve."

How long until he starts the surgical process with children at age seven, eight, or nine? Or why even stop there? Why not just get to the kids as they exit the birth canal?

Kim Iversen, a self-described "populist" and "independent thinker" who presents herself as a fellow political conservative, seemingly defended the practice and came down on Matt Walsh claiming that issues of sexual mutilation on children are "none of our business."

It’s their body, their choice. If their parents or anyone is pressuring them, let them live with that and take it up with them later. It’s none of our business how others choose to live their lives. — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) August 30, 2022

I wonder if Ms. Iversen also thinks molestation is "none of [the public's] business" as long as it's a parent doing it to the child? And what are her thoughts on the gruesome practice of female genital mutilation so prevalent across Africa? According to the WHO, FGM is "a traditional harmful practice" to female organs for "non-medical reasons." The organization's website declares:

The practice is recognized internationally as a violation of human rights of girls and women and as an extreme form of gender discrimination, reflecting deep-rooted inequality between the sexes. As it is practiced on young girls without consent, it is a violation of the rights of children. FGM also violates a person's rights to health, security and physical integrity, the right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and the right to life when the procedure results in death.

How is "top surgery" at all different? Children lack the ability to legally consent, because they do not possess a sufficient mental capacity to understand the ramifications or consequences.

The right to be free from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. Have you seen post-operative photos of these young girls?

The acceptance of surgical mutilation because it supports a political agenda is damning to the medical community. "Gender-affirming care" for children is egregiously incongruent with a commitment to doing no harm, it evokes the twisted history of Josef Mengele, and the occurrences are on the rise.

Image: Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay, Pixabay License, free for commercial use, no attribution required.