California resorts to ‘abortion tourism’

Some things are more preposterous than others. Ghoulish, too.

Take, for example, the fact that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recently announced that his reelection campaign has paid for numerous billboards (in seven other states) promoting abortion tourism. That’s right, Gruesome Newsom has taken it upon himself to protest those states’ conservative policies restricting abortion by asking them to come to the formerly Golden State to kill their babies. Possibly more repulsive yet, some of the billboards sport a passage from the New Testament: “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:31). Huh? I mean, WTH?!

Newsom has made abortion a primary focus of his campaign and is attempting to expand his message to a nationwide audience — by touting California as a destination for those denied abortions elsewhere.

Newsom announced the billboards on Twitter thusly:

NEW: Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti-abortion states that explain how women can access care--no matter where they live. To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health.

California will defend women’s rights to make decisions about their own health?! How dare he say that — or label any other state as “anti-freedom.” How. Dare. He.

Women in California weren’t able to opt out of getting injected — multiple times — by an experimental mRNA “vaccine” that neither protects them from getting nor transmitting COVID-19. (However, the vaccine might wreak havoc on women’s menstrual cycles and terminate their pregnancies, so that part makes sense.) And many women were not allowed out of their house during the pandemic (Nancy Pelosi was a notable exception), giving California something in common with certain Middle Eastern nations. Of course, when women in many urban areas of Newsom’s state do go outside, they are fairly likely to step in human excrement…. or be assaulted, robbed or shot.

And they may not be allowed to use electricity at certain times. Or buy a gasoline-powered vehicle. If the leftist whackos have their way, soon they may not be able to eat a cheeseburger.

Abortion tourism?! Really? We are in the final stages of decay.

“Come to California to exterminate your baby at our famous abortion mills! Oh, and while you’re here, you may want to visit Hollywood, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Yosemite National Park.”

The governor of the erstwhile Land of Milk and Honey is trying to bring money to his rapidly deteriorating state by marketing the mass death of babies.

And, sickeningly, I bet he sleeps like one.

California: the Land of Clamps and Forceps.

Image: Free image from Pixabay, no attribution required.