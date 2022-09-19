Illegal Immigration: Those who live by the DEI sword can certainly die by it

There are 331 million people in America. For the past few years, the blue, wokie, greenie, pro-regressive libsiders have been pushing hard on a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion narrative. Most rational Americans view this as nothing more than a Divisive, Exclusive, and Inequitable means of making sure they and theirs get the most they can from everyone else’s pockets. But let’s play along for a minute.

Since Biden took office (away from Trump) there have been just about 4 million “encounters” at the border between DHS and illegal migrants. For the sake of ease of this conversation, let’s presume that the number sent back or deported roughly equals the number who made it across without an “encounter” or who came legally, converted to illegal aliens, and have not been deported yet.

They are a very diverse group with representatives from most developing countries on earth—so that’s good. And not a White American male in the lot!

Image: Illegal aliens. YouTube screengrab.

While a Presidential candidate, Biden stated,

What I would do as president is several more things, because things have changed. I would, in fact, make sure that there is, we immediately surge to the border—all those people are seeking asylum, they deserve to be heard. That’s who we are. We’re a nation who says, if you want to flee, and you’re fleeing oppression, you should come.

After all those years in government, he should know that refugees are processed outside of the United States. Therefore, it appears that his call for asylum seekers—those who apply for refuge from within the borders of the country—was deliberate...and very inclusive; he singled out no group as unwelcome, not cartel members, drug traffickers, rapists, child molesters, or the previously deported. If you feel oppressed, come on in, the water’s fine, and potable except in a few Democrat-controlled cities.

New illegal aliens during Biden’s term make up 1.2% of the population. Equity demands, therefore, that they make up 1.2% of specific populations. And where best to start but those states and cities that have declaimed that they stand with and support criminal illegal aliens and will not turn them over to the evil DHS. The same DHS that processes them in like Capitol Police holding open the door for...never mind.

So, what do we have then? California (with 11.9% of America’s population), Colorado (1.7%), Connecticut (1.1%), Illinois (3.8%), Massachusetts (2.1%), New Jersey (2.7%), New Mexico (0.6%), New York (5.9%), Oregon (1.3%), Vermont (0.2%), and Washington (2.3%) are all self-declared sanctuary states; that’s 33.6%. Besides that, including several municipalities in these states, Iowa City, New Orleans, Baltimore, Lansing, Jackson, Philadelphia, and Providence are bleeding-hearted sanctuary cities. Whole counties in Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia jumped on the “Look at me! Look at me!” virtue signaling bandwagon. As well as the District of Columbia, Governors Abbott and DeSantis have plenty of destinations to choose from to spread the wealth, er, the cost of Biden’s asylum policy.

“We’ve already got plenty,” they will say. Really? But isn’t that the goal of the Environmental, Social, Governance agenda—to advance the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals by concentrating both the demand for and provision of resources and infrastructure within larger cities?

“We’ve already taken in our fair share,” they may protest. Perhaps so. Blue enclave governors should call on DHS to state clearly how many illegal border crossers they’ve distributed around the country in the past 20 months, including the destinations, demographic breakdown, and cost to the American taxpayer. Then we’ll know for sure.

“This is a crisis for our population,” some cry. I beg to differ. The cult of gender fluidity has been working hard to take over, make invisible, or just plain erase our country’s natural-born girls and women, their accomplishments, their lifestyles, and their opportunities. Most of these new entrants are young men; they’ll actually hasten the process along if we let them.

“You’re treating these migrants like slaves,” they complain. No, if Texas and Florida were treating them like slaves, they would keep them close, by any means necessary. Democrats should know that—it’s their history after all. Actually, keeping them in cramped, poor, dusty small border towns rather than sending them to rich, vibrant cities would be the height of you-name-it-phobia. Or so say our Critical Race Theory proponents, who call for vast resources to boost the fortunes of the various gender, race, religion, body shape, and abled classes. Who would deny such resources to these seekers of a world free from oppression?

It’s high time we take the acronymic peoples at their word and let DEI, ESG, GF, and CRT define our asylum policy for now. We can always change it back. Just takes a pen, gonads, and vertebrae.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant.