Witch hunts at the Justice Department

In 2019, after years of Mueller and his team of partisan hacks searching for a crime, the Justice Department decided not to charge Trump. However, that did not put to bed the false narrative that Trump skirted justice and committed criminal acts — in fact it fueled the rumors. The American Constitution society released a “Key Findings” report, which said:

The Special Counsel investigation uncovered extensive criminal activity[.] And The Mueller report details multiple episodes in which there is evidence that the President obstructed justice. And A statement signed by over 1,000 former federal prosecutors concluded that if any other American engaged in the same efforts to impede federal proceedings the way Trump did, they would likely be indicted for multiple charges of obstruction of justice.

The Justice Department blocked the release of a memo that explained their decision to forgo prosecution for years, not to protect any confidential information, but rather to intentionally censor the truth from the public that Trump not only did not commit crimes, but he also did not obstruct justice at all.

On Wednesday, Politico published an article detailing the release of an important Mueller-era memo. According to the piece:

Two top aides to then-Attorney General William Barr said Trump’s acts wouldn’t have merited obstruction charges even if he were not immune as president.

The authors of the memo stated:

Having reviewed the Report in light of governing legal principles, and the Principles of Federal Prosecution, we conclude that none of those instances would warrant a prosecution for obstruction of justice, without regard to the constitutional constraint on bringing such an action against a sitting president[.]

Meanwhile, the media, Justice Department, and other Democrats are fully aware of Biden’s deep-rooted corruption — massive kickbacks to family members, where money flowed back to Joe. Yet that remains unimportant and ignored as they continuously harass Trump and his associates in search of crimes. Trump needs to be destroyed at all costs.

These institutions have known about the Ukrainian connection, where Biden blackmailed Ukrainian leadership with $1 billion of taxpayer money, demanding they fire the prosecutor looking into a money-laundering scheme involving Hunter Biden. When Trump brought this up, the complicit fact-checkers called it false. They went into protection mode, just as almost all media outlets did when they buried the Hunter laptop story before the election.

While the DOJ opted against levying justice, Congress impeached Trump for wanting justice, encouraging the investigation of Biden’s corrupt dealings.

It is no wonder we have so many corrupt politicians, who enrich themselves while gorging at the government trough, like the Clintons and Bidens — first the talking heads in the media look the other way, then they campaign for them.

Pretty soon we have a king who hands out government money like candy, without going through Congress for an appropriation, and not only do journalists and the other Democrats neglect the egregious violation of separation of powers, and abuse of power, they cheer it on.

$300 billion to students here, and a slush fund here, and there, and the leftwing pundits and other Democrats say how magnificent Biden is, all the while wondering how his poll numbers could be so low.

The media continues to pretend that Merrick Garland is independent and no one is above the law as they protect the obvious absence and perversion of justice. Justice applied or not applied based on political beliefs is not justice. What a joke.