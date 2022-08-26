I am anti-abortion, not pro-life

Rather than refer to myself as pro-life, I always considered myself anti-abortion. I believe a personal, moral view should be made perfectly clear on any given issue.

Abortion is a horrible action that sacrifices children to the false god of choice. And they are children, not lifeless things in wombs.

The claim that a fetus is nothing more than a lump of cells, rather than a growing baby, is the furthest thing from the truth.

According to Merriam-Webster, fetus has only one definition:

[A]n unborn or unhatched vertebrate especially after attaining the basic structural plan of its kind specifically : a developing human from usually two months after conception to birth.

Nothing about a lifeless clump of cells in the definition. It is specific to life. If there is no life, there can be no fetus.

Pro-abortionists opt for the term fetus, but in doing so, should be reminded that they’re still admitting to a unique human life, one that is distinctly separate from the mother’s.

From Baby Center:

A baby's heartbeat (at this point a fluttering of cells) starts as early as to [sic] 4 weeks after conception or 6 weeks after the first day of the last menstrual period.

As early as four weeks brings the distinct sound of a baby’s heart. Clumps of cells do not have human hearts. Unborn children do.

At 12 weeks, a nervous system has developed, which means babies in the womb can feel pain.

From Lozier Institute:

Unborn babies feel pain. The science has clearly shown for years that unborn children can perceive pain in the womb, but this is a significant admission by doctors on both sides of the abortion debate, recognizing that even early in human development, the unborn can feel pain. And as the authors note, ‘the mere experience of pain…is morally significant.’ Science again points to the humanity of the unborn.

It is morally wrong to end innocent life. And there is nothing more innocent than a child. Born or not, that is still a child.

Pro-abortionists have turned human beings into property. It is the moral equivalent of slavery.

People want to make exceptions for rape and incest. Why punish victims when pregnancy is the rare result in both cases? The mothers aren’t the only victims, but the children in the womb as well.

It is a rare event when the mother’s life is in danger. So rare, it almost never happens with modern medicine. When it does, that should be an option for parents to discuss with medical doctors.

When pro-abortionists bring up the need of the womb to survive as a ridiculous justification, they fail on two parts. Advancements in science and their own lack of self-sufficiency.

Micro-preemies are the most premature babies born. At just 26 weeks or earlier, many of these miracles do survive outside the womb.

According to Very Well Family:

22 weeks About 10% of babies survive 23 weeks 50% to 66% of babies survive 24 weeks 66% to 80% of babies survive 25 weeks 75% to 85% of babies survive 26 weeks More than 90% of babies survive.

As the father of two micro-preemies, I know just what fight the unborn have in them. I saw it at the NICU with my daughters.

Thanks to modern medicine, both my daughters survived and thrive today.

Yes, they needed help to live, but who truly survives without help. How many people could survive if they had to be responsible for their own food and purified water? Not many in this modern age.

I am anti-abortion. It is the morally right position to hold. The pro-abortionists have no moral legs to stand on.

As for me not being pro-life, I support the death penalty.

There is no prohibition against killing in the Bible, the actual prohibition is against murder, which is unwarranted killing.

The right to life is unalienable, but can be relinquished. A convicted murderer has made choices of their own free will that justify the taking of their life.

It is not just murderers though who should be death penalty eligible.

Attempted murderers should not be rewarded for being bad at murder. The attempt is enough to justify the end to their lives.

Convicted rapists should be death penalty eligible. A rapist murders the human spirit. Their lives should be considered legally forfeited.

Anyone who harms a child should face the death penalty. Children are the most innocent, and should be revered as the gifts they are.

I have no moral problem with being anti-life when those lives belong to violent convicts. The death penalty is the only way to ensure they never offend again.

The death penalty is morally right, which is why the Torah includes the death penalty — God has alwasy permitted capital punishment, but He has never permitted the sinful taking of innocent life.

Bob Ryan is a writer who has an MBA. He is an American Christian Zionist who staunchly supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. He has been a weekly blogger at the Times of Israel since 2019.