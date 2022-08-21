The downsides of COVID vaccines

Dr. Pierre Kory, president and co-founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), has gathered together a huge amount of data on the problems with the novel mRNA “vaccines” that have been mandated for many people. He has published on the results of his extensive research Substack in a Katter he wrote: “Vaccine Exemption Letter For a 16 Year-Old Camp Counselor.”

In it, he covers:

…the most current, available data regarding; 1) risks associated with receipt of a COVID mRNA vaccination 2) efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in preventing illness 2) efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in preventing transmission 3) efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in preventing hospitalizations and death 4) efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine compared to the protection offered by natural immunity 5) efficacy of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in the prevention of “long-haul” COVID 6) the risks of a healthy child suffering hospitalization and/or death from COVID 7) the efficacy and safety of alternatives to vaccination (i.e. reliance on effective early, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory combination therapy)

It is a very long article with many charts and graphs. I highly recommend it as a resource for anyone facing a a vaccine mandate, or anyone who simply wants a comprehensive review of the many problems with the so-called vaccines.

Dr. Perre Kory trestifying before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (public domain)