Study finds that over half of people with Omicron Variant of Covid don’t even know they had it

It’s getting harder to keep the populace in a state of panic (and therefore attempt to justify mass mail in voting and other election security diminishments) now that Covid is following the path of most other viral epidemics. The virus evolves into a less lethal form (that doesn’t kill off the hosts, in other words) that spreads even more easily.

That seems to be the case with the Omicron Variant of Covid, as Shauneen Miranda of NPR reports:

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai, a nonprofit health organization based in Los Angeles, examined the infectious status of individuals during the omicron surge in the U.S. (snip) The study analyzed 2,479 blood samples from adult employees and patients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center around the time of the omicron variant surge. Of the 210 people who likely contracted the omicron variant — based on antibodies in their blood — 56% percent did not know they had the virus, the researchers found. They also found that only 10% of those who were unaware reported having any symptoms relating to a common cold or other type of infection.

At Meaning in History, Mark Wauck comments:

Of course, the article being posted by NPR, they try to make this story fit within the continuing official narrative, but it’s hard. The best they can do is to try to raise some sort of scare about Omicron spreading “at lightning speed,” so, gosh, everyone should get an “Omicron specific booster”. But the real question, given that it’s so mild that most people don’t even know when they’ve got it, is: Who cares?

Indeed.

