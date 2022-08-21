Not a fan of Oz? Vote for him anyway

“Time to remember the best voting advice I’ve heard: Voting isn’t marriage; it’s public transport. You are not voting for “the one” who is absolutely perfect. You are getting on the bus. And if there isn’t one going exactly to your destination, you don’t stay home and sulk; instead, you take the one going closest to where you want to be.” I read this yesterday over on Bookworm’s blog. She does a weekly compilation of memes, cartoons, old photos, and things to think about. This is from her latest.

Two American Thinker articles about Dr. Oz, one by Rajan Laad and the other by Lynne Lechter, appearing yesterday as well, made me think.

I am not a Pennsylvanian, so I have no vote in the matter. As an American, though, I care very much about who my fellow countrymen over in the Keystone State send to the Senate. Dr. Mehmet Cengiz Oz is not my political cup of tea, for all sorts of reasons. Mostly, in the past, he hasn’t expressed views that are as conservative as I prefer.

Image: Dr. Oz. YouTube screen grab.

If I could, though, I would vote for Dr. Oz. He is continuing the refreshing change of Republicans who are not career or dynastic politicians running for office. He’s a first-generation immigrant and a Muslim, proving again that it is the conservatives who have the biggest tent. And he’s not a lawyer. I understand the utility of having people who can read and understand laws participating in the creation of legislation, but 33% of the House and 50% of the Senate—really!

As a cardiothoracic surgeon and professor emeritus of surgery, Dr. Oz is a scientist, and we need more of those who can “follow the science” in our premier legislative body. The current administration thinks it has found a foolproof way of pulling the wool over Americans’ eyes by fear-mongering pandemics. There are four physicians in the Senate now, all Republicans, and one more would only be a positive. Interestingly, of the 13 physicians in the House, all but one are also Republicans.

More importantly, while it’s true we vote the individual into office, it is the party that garners the power. The Senate Republicans did all they could, but it took Democrats abandoning their party’s president to stop the Build Back Better bill. When those same Democrats supported the BBB rewrite—the Inflation Reduction Act—all the strength of the Senate Republicans could not prevent it from becoming law.

Dr. Oz is our chance to stop runaway Democratic legislation like this that only increases the misery of America and her people with onerous taxation, wasteful spending on ineffectual green projects, and billions in gifts to D party favorites. Worse attempts to harm America, by trying to abrogate our rights under the Constitution, are coming from the left. We need all the right-minded legislators possible in place to counter this. Vote Dr. Oz.

Anony Mee is the nom de blog of a retired public servant.