NIH finally ends grant to Wuhan Institute of Virology but may continue funding EcoHealth Alliance

US taxpayers have been funding gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), despite this flow of funds violating US policy prohibiting such research that makes viruses more dangerous. Both the WIV and EcoHealth Alliance, which served as a cutout to avoid funds going directly from the US Treasury to the WIV have continued to receive grant money from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) for years following discovery of their role in possibly unleashing the coronavirus plague on the world through a lab leak.

Only last Friday did the NIH announce it was cutting off the WIV’s grant, but EcoHealth Alliance may continue to receive taxpayer grants. Jerry Dunleavy writes in the Washington Examiner:

The National Institutes of Health announced it was finally cutting off a subaward to the Wuhan Institute of Virology after it continued to refuse to hand over key information about the coronavirus research it conducted with U.S. tax dollars. NIH Deputy Director Michael Lauer made the revelation in a letter Friday to House Oversight Committee Republicans, in which he said the Wuhan lab had refused to turn over lab notebooks and electronic files connected to its research funded through an NIH subaward given to it by the U.S.-based EcoHealth Alliance. But Lauer indicated the NIH may continue funding EcoHealth’s controversial bat coronavirus research despite the group’s documented noncompliance issues, its close links to the Wuhan virology institute, and its history of funneling hundreds of thousands of U.S. tax dollars to the Chinese lab. “NIH … identified one non-compliance under the ... award that cannot be remedied with specific award conditions,” Lauer said Friday. “NIH has requested on two occasions that EHA [EcoHealth Alliance] provide NIH the laboratory notebooks and original electronic files from the research conducted at the WIV [Wuhan Institute of Virology]. To date, WIV has not provided these records.” Lauer added: “Today, NIH informed EHA that since WIV is unable to fulfill its duties for the subaward grant under R01AI110964, the WIV subaward is terminated for failure to meet award terms and conditions requiring provision of records to NIH upon request.”

The continued funding of EcoHealth Alliance, whose head Peter Daszak, who earns over $400,000 a year for channeling taxpayer grants to others, strikes me as insane. I have to wonder if he has anything on Dr. Fauci.